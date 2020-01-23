Broadways Mean Girls Musical becomes a film with Tina Fey Returning

advertisement

Middle girls has officially closed the circle. Tina Fey announced that the Broadway musical is currently being adapted for the big screen based on the acclaimed 2004 comedy. It’s almost like Robert Downey Jr. in Tropic Thunder, who “plays a guy disguised as another guy”. Regardless, fans of the first episode and the Broadway show that started in 2018 should be pretty happy that this is happening officially.

Tina Fey should write and produce the new Middle girls Movie adapted from the musical. Fey compared the characters and stories to their own Marvel Cinematic Universe in their statement, which you can read below.

advertisement

“I’m very excited to bring it Middle girls back to the canvas. It was incredibly enjoyable to see how much the film and the musical meant to the audience. I’ve spent 16 years with these characters. They are my Marvel universe and I love them very much. “

It is not clear who will be the lead in the film, but the vocals will be involved. When that is said, it is doubtful that the original cast will play the same roles, although cameos were not excluded at that point.

Lorne Michaels of Saturday Night Live, who produced that in 2004 Middle girls is also on board as a producer for the new musical adaptation. The musical was a huge success and is preparing for its London debut in spring 2021, which will undoubtedly be quite big. Michaels had to say this in a statement.

“It was a pleasure to work on Middle girls and to see how it goes from film to musical and now to musical film. I am very proud that Tina’s story and characters continue to resonate with new generations. We are all excited to continue working with Sonia Friedman and her team to prepare for London. “

Paramount Pictures will work with Tina Fey and Lorne Michaels to produce the album Middle girls musical adaptation. Elizabeth Raposo, President of Paramount Pictures’ production, said: “We are delighted to be able to bring this iconic piece back to the screen in musical form with our incredible film team.” The details of the story are being kept secret for the time being, but the musical is based on a book by Fey based on her script for the original film. The musical also includes music by Jeff Richmond with lyrics by Nell Benjamin.

RELATED: Middle Girls Celebrate Middle Girls Day by founding a charity for the victims in Las Vegas

Jeff Richmond and Nell Benjamin are also on board the Middle girls musical large-screen adaptation. The original film was shot by Mark Waters and starred Lindsay Lohan, Rachel McAdams, Lacey Chabert, Amanda Seyfried, Lizzy Caplan, Jonathan Bennett and Daniel Franzese. Lohan has often said that she would like to work with Tina Fey again, and this could very well be her chance, although it would be more than likely that she would play a cameo role. Variety was the first to report on the new Middle girls Movie.

Topics: middle girls, middle girls 2, middle girls 3

Writer for Movieweb since 2017. Likes to play Catan when it’s not about superheroes and Star Wars.

advertisement