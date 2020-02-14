Brittney Griner of Phoenix Mercury warms up before competing in the Skills Challenge of the WNBA All-Star Friday Night at the Mandalay Bay Events Center on July 26, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller / Getty Images)

Phoenix Mercury committed Center Brittney Griner to a multi-year contract extension on Friday.

The terms of the contract have not been announced.

“She’s in the prime of her career,” Jim Pitman, Mercury General Manager, told Doug & Wolf at the 98.7 FM Arizona sports station on Friday. “She is 29 years old, she has been with us for 7 years, which is really hard to believe.”

The move joins a trio of WNBA All-Stars, with Griner returning to join the league’s top scorer Diana Taurasi and new acquisition Skylar Diggins-Smith.

At the beginning of her free agency, Griner was named the main actor, which gave Phoenix the exclusive right to negotiate.

The six-time All-Star led the league with an average of 20.7 points per game last year. She also added 7.2 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 2.0 blocks per game.

Griner’s return is not unexpected.

“If I don’t play here, I don’t play anywhere and I mean I don’t play for any other organization,” she said in September. “I’m a Phoenix Mercury until I’m done.”

The Mercury roster for 2020 has taken an important shape this week. Phoenix swapped striker DeWanna Bonner, the fifth-best scorer in the league, on Tuesday. She appeared in 335 games with Phoenix in 10 seasons and collected 4,820 points, 2,072 rebounds and 705 assists.

Phoenix won the seventh and tenth overall victory in the WNBA draft 2020 in Bonn’s Sign-and-Trade for the Connecticut Sun. The Sun also gave the Mercury a first-class classic from 2021 for Bonn and prepared Phoenix for Diggins-Smith, a point guard who averaged 17.9 points and 6.2 assists per game with the Dallas Wings in 2018.

The Mercury sent the fifth and seventh overall wins from the 2020 draft to Dallas to acquire Diggins-Smith, a player Pitman called “top priority” for Phoenix’s offseason plans.

Bonner, Phoenix’s first choice in 2009, wanted a fresh start, and their departure was part of the addition of Diggins-Smith.

“In our league, you really get to know the players very well, they become part of your family,” said Pitman. “We really have a family at Phoenix Mercury. She was a big part of it, she was a double master, a big part of what we have been doing for many years. She wanted a fresh start.

“We wanted to help her get where she wanted to be, but we also had to do what was right for our organization. We were able to get the picks we needed to purchase Skylar Diggins. “

Diggins-Smith told The Associated Press last month that she no longer wanted to play in Dallas. The team gave her the franchise name, which meant that she couldn’t leave as a free agent.

