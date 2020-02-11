Miscarriage misery!

Kellan Lutz and his wife Brittany were expecting a little girl, but miscarried six months after her pregnancy. Now she is talking about her grieving process.

On Monday, February 10th, health trainer, 31, posted a long, warm message on her Instagram page and thanked her husband and fans for their encouraging words in the “toughest season” of their lives.

“It feels like within one day we went from a season that felt like a warm summer day to the coldest, windiest, icy day ever. (Anyone who has ever seen The Revenant with Leo? I feel like Leo in The Revenant now!) ”Brittany wrote. “My feelings and emotions can be felt everywhere, what can be expected. Some moments are full of peace, hope and anticipation. And in other moments everything hurts like hell. “

“I think it’s important to always try to operate from one place of certainty, but that doesn’t mean that you don’t recognize the other side,” she continued. “We are human. We all hurt, bleed, cry. The feeling of negative emotions doesn’t make you negative. “

Then Brittany broke through the ups and downs she experienced during her grief.

One of the pains, she wrote, is that she misses her baby and is reminded that if she produces milk and the bruises on her arms and neck from infusions and blood transfusions that she had received than that, she has no baby to feed Doctors tried to save her and her baby.

The positive: The fact that she is still here and has support from the “greatest husband” and her loved ones.

“Although this is so difficult, I have inexplicable hope and excitement for the future,” Brittany admitted. “I’m not ready for another pregnancy yet (I’m not sure when I’m going to be honest), but I’m looking forward to healing and moving forward and exploring this new version of myself.”

“This situation didn’t make me who I thought I was going to be (especially a real girl’s mother), but it gave birth to a new version of me. To be honest, I’m anxious and nervous, but at the same time very excited to meet her, ”she concluded.

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Brittany and Kellan, 34, announced that they were engaged after two years of dating in September 2017. They were already married for Thanksgiving of the year!

At the time, the couple went on Instagram to showcase their rings and their new jewelry and fans could see the beautiful ring that Kellan personally designed for Brittany!

Kellan was previously connected to the model Sharni Vinson and it was once rumored that you made an appointment Miley Cyrus!