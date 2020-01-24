Britney Spears rises like a bodybuilder with Beaus help

advertisement

Honey again

Britney Spears grows up like a bodybuilder with her personal trainer friend Sam Asghari RadarOnline.com has learned to search exclusively.

The pop star, 38, is on a mission to return to the tense form she had lost after her stay in Las Vegas ended.

An insider said to Radar, “Britney’s body grew fat after she canceled her residency, but she’s finally doing something about it. She spends at least three hours a day in the gym, lifting heavy weights, and running marathons on the treadmill.”

According to the source, the star gets a lot of support from her 26-year-old friend.

“Sam is the perfect trainer, always by her side to make sure she doesn’t stay behind.

“She drinks protein shakes and eats pasta shells to gain energy.”

The insider added: “Your dream is to reach the next level and maybe even do it professionally.”

As Radar reported recently, Britney celebrated Sam’s bikini 38th birthday last month for a romantic getaway last month.

Britney was seen dipping into the pool at her hotel and basking in the sun without her two sons. Sean, 14 and Jayden, 13

“So much gratitude for these holidays,” Spears wrote on her Instagram days before her birthday, posting a picture of two candy canes in a frosted glass.

As Radar reported, Britney’s vacation came after her court drama with her father, Jamie Spears,

After managing her life for more than a decade, he temporarily resigned as a conservator.

Your care manager, Jodi Montgomerystepped in as a temporary conservator to replace her father.

Britney clung to her captain Sam.

Last fall, he won a Daytime Beauty Award in Hollywood for excellence in fitness.

Sam was honored as an “actor and world-famous personal trainer” whose “fitness transformation inspired the masses,” the organizers said.

“Its positive impact has affected thousands to achieve a healthier lifestyle. While helping countless followers lose weight, he also finds time to support children’s sports programs all year round. “

But Britney’s boytoy hunk spends most of the time getting her rock-hard, the source told Radar.

