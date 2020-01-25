British soccer player Jordan Sinnott dies in the hospital after a night attack

advertisement

Non-competitive soccer player Jordan Sinnott died in the hospital after being attacked.

Sinnott, who was playing on loan from Alfreton Town for Matlock Town, was found unconscious with a suspected broken skull after a failure in Retford, Nottinghamshire, in the early hours of Saturday morning.

A statement from Keith Brown, general manager of Matlock Town, said the 25-year-old midfielder died on Saturday shortly before 7:00 PM.

You were not only a soccer player, you were our friend and brother. You gave us incredible memories and scored your first career hat trick in your last match for the club.

Rest in peace Jordan, we love, miss and will never forget you. pic.twitter.com/JB8ZCThCSZ

– Matlock Town FC (@Matlock_TownFC) January 25, 2020

The statement said: “His family and friends were at his bedside and we express their sincere condolences to all in this very sad time.”

Alfreton Town also confirmed Mr. Sinnott’s death on their website and added: “Jordan was a model footballer and exceptional talent during his time in the Impact Arena and had a close affinity with the manager, assistant and players with whom he went on the field.

“The club wants privacy to be respected for everyone at the Reds and for the family and friends of Jordan in this delicate time.”

The Nottinghamshire police initially responded to reports of up to eight men and women involved in a malfunction in the parking lot of the Dominie Cross pub on Grove Street shortly after 11.25 pm on Friday.

They were later called to assist ambulance crews who tried to treat Mr. Sinnott after he was found unconscious with a suspected fractured skull after a subsequent incident at Market Place at about 2:00 am.

Our hearts are broken.

We love you Sinbad.

Rest in peace ❤️ pic.twitter.com/67BevLhFp6

– Alfreton Town FC (@AlfretonTownFC) January 25, 2020

A 27-year-old man suffered a suspected broken nose during the incident, while a 44-year-old man had a suspected broken jaw.

Officers said that a 27-year-old man who was arrested shortly after the incident was arrested.

In a statement issued before Mr. Sinnott’s death, Detective Inspector Justine Wilson said the investigation into the incident is continuing.

This is how we choose to remember Jordan Sinnott.

He is now and forever a Gladiator #RestInPeaceJordanSinnott pic.twitter.com/cVWxU590WH

– Matlock Town FC (@Matlock_TownFC) January 25, 2020

She added: “This incident happened at a very busy time and we think there are still a number of witnesses who did not come forward.”

Matlock Town had previously tweeted that their Saturday game against Mickleover Sports had been postponed due to “tragic and unforeseen circumstances”.

Mr Sinnott joined the club on loan from Alfreton Town last August, who also closed their Saturday game after the incident.

