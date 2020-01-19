British SMEs are optimistic for 2020

advertisement

Small and medium-sized businesses in the UK are generally confident that 2020 will be a successful year.

According to a new BT report polling 1,000 UK SMEs, the vast majority (57 percent) are confident of the economic outlook for the year. The report adds that almost a third (30 percent) have more confidence in their growth prospects this year compared to 2019.

The report also found that companies that want to spend more this year also expect sales and earnings growth.

However, not all SMEs share this positive outlook, as some are skeptical about the coming year. Almost a third (30 percent) expect sales and earnings to decline, and more than half (58 percent) are concerned about operational efficiency and costs.

For half of the respondents, one of the biggest challenges is to stay ahead and lay the foundation for innovation.

“There is clear evidence that SMEs who can leverage the potential of the technology feel a greater sense of business confidence,” said Chris Sims, BT’s managing director – commercial & marketing.

“While a large proportion of businesses recognize the importance of connectivity and the need for digitalization, the lack of awareness of the benefits of this new technology is estimated to slow it down, which is estimated to cost the UK £ 63bn a year. It is clear that SMEs need more support to cope with the new wave of digital transformation initiated by 5G and a more mobile approach to business management. “

