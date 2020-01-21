British rocker Ozzy Osbourne reveals the diagnosis of Parkinson's

advertisement

Rock legend Ozzy Osbourne has revealed that he has been diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease.

The Black Sabbath frontman and reality TV star, 71, told Good Morning America that it was discovered that he had the neurodegenerative disorder after a fall.

He said, “I did my last New Year’s Eve show at the Forum. Then I fell heavy. I had to undergo an operation on my neck that ruined all my nerves and I discovered that I have a mild shape.”

His wife Sharon, who is also his manager, added: “There are so many different types of Parkinson’s, it’s not a death sentence, but it affects certain nerves in your body. And it’s like having a good day, a good day, and then a very bad day. “

Osbourne continued: “I use a large number of medicines, mainly for the operation. I got numbness in this arm before the operation, my legs stay cold.

“I don’t know if that’s Parkinson’s or something, you know, but that’s the problem. Because they cut nerves when they did the surgery. I had never heard of nerve pain, and it’s a strange feeling.”

Sharon revealed that the couple is now going abroad so that Osbourne can be treated and says:

“We have reached a point in this country where we cannot go any further, because we have all the answers we can get here, so in April we will go to a professor in Switzerland who is concerned with getting your immune system at its peak.

“We go where we can go to look for answers.”

Ozzy added: “To hide something inside for a while, it’s hard. You never feel appropriate, you feel guilty. I’m not good with secrets. I can’t walk around with it anymore because it looks like I’m almost empty I apologize, you know? “

He continued: “I feel better now that I have Parkinson’s. I just hope that they (the fans) are persistent and there for me because I need them.”

Osbourne also said he hopes to act again and says, “I just can’t wait to get better enough to hit the road, that’s what kills me.

“I need it, that’s my medicine today. I’ve done all that other nonsense, left that on the side of the road, survived, and I’m not done yet and I’m not going anywhere.”

