So far, social media companies like Facebook, Tiktok and Twitter have largely regulated themselves in the UK.

The UK government will announce plans to regulate social media companies on Thursday (NZT) to tackle harmful online activities such as child exploitation and incitement to violence.

The UK is trying to deal with unregulated areas of the Internet as it increasingly dominates modern life and particularly exposes children to harmful experiences such as abuse, bullying and terrorist material.

The Ofcom broadcasting supervisory authority will be given the role of the new watchdog, according to two people familiar with the matter. The regulator is likely to be empowered to punish companies like Facebook and Twitter for failing to protect British users from harmful content, although it isn’t officially announced on Thursday, one respondent said.

The recent proposals to exercise due diligence on Internet companies complement a number of measures that the UK authorities are already taking.

Last month, Information Commissioner Elizabeth Denham launched a code of conduct to protect children’s data online so that it could be exposed to less harmful content.

As of April, Boris Johnson’s government plans to introduce a tax on digital services targeting internet giants as international efforts to find a global solution are delayed.

Ofcom is currently regulating the media in the UK, but is being given more powers to police the Internet.

“Significant fines”

However, so-called online damage is one of the most difficult areas to regulate, as a large amount of material is published on social media websites every day and a balance has to be struck between protecting freedom of expression and defining the required content.

The UK government presented a white paper in 2019 detailing possible actions and asking for feedback.

The White Paper discussed, among other things, the idea of ​​empowering regulators to impose “significant fines” on companies that do not meet “clear standards” or cannot demonstrate that they exercise due diligence on their users.

Although these fines are not part of Thursday’s announcement, more detailed proposals and legislation will follow later in the year and are expected to include such measures, one respondent said.

Andy Burrows, head of the National Society for Prevention of Cruelty to Children’s online policy, told BBC Radio on Wednesday that his charity wanted fines of up to 4 percent of global sales in the most outrageous cases.

“This must also be accompanied by a combination of criminal sanctions,” he said.

“They should apply to both the tech platforms and business units, but we also think it is extremely important that we see a named director system where named directors are responsible for complying with this due diligence.”