British parents who lose children are now entitled to 2 weeks of paid mourning leave

LONDON – Soon, parents in the UK who lose a child will be entitled to two weeks’ paid leave.

The country’s company secretary, Andrea Leadsom, announced the new regulation on parental leave and payment on Thursday.

The regulations will introduce a legal right to a minimum of two weeks leave for all working parents if they lose a child under the age of 18 or have a stillborn baby from 24 weeks of pregnancy, regardless of how long they have worked for their employer.

Parents can take the leave as a single block of two weeks or as two separate blocks of a week, each taken at different times in the first year after the death of their child.

“This means that they can tailor their leave to the times they need most, such as in the early days or during the first birthday,” the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy wrote in a press release.

The right to paid parental leave is referred to as Jack’s law in memory of Jack Herd, whose mother Lucy campaigned tirelessly on this issue.

The government says that Jack’s law is the most generous offer of parental benefits and leave in the world when it comes into force in April.

“There can be few worse experiences in life than the loss of a child and I am proud that this government” delivers Jack’s law, “making us the first country in the world to do this,” Leadsom said. ” When it comes into effect, Jack’s law will be an appropriate proof of the tireless efforts of Lucy Herd, along with many charities, to give parents more support. “

