British hamburger chain collapses: 19 restaurants close immediately - does your local store go?

Handmade Burger Co has collapsed for the second time, with Leonard Curtis Business Rescue & Recovery appointed as joint administrators. The popular chain reached 29 restaurants in the UK and closed nine in 2017.

283 people will lose their jobs. Joint manager David Griffiths said: “The UK’s informal dining market has faced significant challenges in the last four years, largely due to industry overcapacity, which has led to a significant number of bankruptcies.

“The turnover in the restaurants of Handmade Burger Co. almost halved in this period, which has proved to be untenable.

“It is disappointing that the circumstances meant that a sale of the company was not possible in this case, but our focus must now be on the employees who are dealing with this difficult news.

“We will work hard to provide them with all the help they need to get the money they deserve.”

Handmade Burger Co. closures – complete list of restaurant closes

Aberdeen

Edinburgh Ocean Terminal

Glasgow Braehead

Glasgow St Vincent Street

Birmingham Brindleyplace

Birmingham arena

Leicester Highcross

Lincoln Brayford Wharf

Peterborough

Solihull Touchwood

Gateshead Metrocentre

Trunk

Leeds Trinity

Sheffield Meadowhall

Bath

Bournemouth

Reading

Southampton West Quay

Wembley

Handmade Burger Company was founded in 2006 by Chris Sargeant and his two brothers in Birmingham.

Last week, real estate company Berry was appointed to put the company on the market, which was taken over from administration by Burger Chain in 2017.

This is not the only shopping street that has been closed in recent months.

From major brands to smaller niche companies, many have suffered from fierce competition.

However, it is not all ruin and gloom. JD Wetherspoon has announced plans to open another 15 pubs in 2020, in a movement paving the way for 10,000 new jobs in the coming years.

Over the next four years, the chain said it will expand to the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The bulk of the investment will be channeled into developments in “small and medium-sized cities”, but will also include larger cities, the company said.

Wetherspoons founder and chairman, Tim Martin: “We look forward to opening many more new pubs in the coming four years and to investing in existing ones.

We are particularly pleased that a large proportion of the investments will be made in smaller villages and towns that have started to invest less in recent years. The fact that we will create around 10,000 jobs is also great news. “

