Storm Ciara hit the sports program on Sunday with several canceled football and horse racing games.

The sold-out derby of the Women’s Super League in north London between Arsenal and Tottenham was one of the first games that fell victim to the weather.

“Today’s encounter with @SpursWomen in Meadow Park has been postponed due to extreme weather conditions for the safety of the viewer,” Arsenal Women said on her official Twitter account. Please do not travel to Meadow Park. “

Other WSL games between Bristol City and Reading and Birmingham against Reading have also been postponed, as have the championship games in Charlton, Coventry, Crystal Palace and Lewes.

All three races in the UK and Ireland were canceled due to the strong winds and rain on the British Isles.

Exeter was due to be dropped off at 8 a.m. shortly before a scheduled inspection, and an hour later the Southwell all-weather meeting and the Punchestown Grand National Trial Card followed.

In Punchestown, it was initially hoped that the top-class device would survive – but after almost 30 mm of rain on Sunday morning, it was also canceled.

One of Exeter’s statements was: “Unfortunately, racing was abandoned today.

“Wind speeds have hit unacceptable gusts this morning, and our localized forecasts predict that this will continue for the rest of the day, affecting our racing operations, public safety, and grandstand areas.”

Plumpton announced a precautionary inspection of the race day at 8 a.m. on Monday for the card there.

The storm conditions spread to Europe, where the Dutch Eredivisie and the Belgian Pro League and the Belgian second division have postponed their games.

Dutch champions Ajax had to postpone their appearance in Utrecht, while Alan Pardew’s ADO Den Haag canceled their game in Sparta Rotterdam.

The Bundesliga in Germany was also hit when the Rhine derby between Borussia Mönchengladbach and Cologne fell victim to the weather.

Rugby Union was also affected when the women’s game against Scotland and England in Scotstoun was postponed.

Wind speeds of up to 70 miles per hour were forecast after the start of the game at 12.10 p.m.

A Scottish rugby spokesman said: “It is very disappointing to have to make this decision, but given the extreme weather conditions and the safety of fans, players and staff, this is the right decision.”

“Safety is always our top priority. I would like to apologize to the fans for the inconvenience caused by Storm Ciara and we will update them with more information on how to reschedule the game. “

The game of the Greene King IPA Championship between Yorkshire Carnegie and Ampthill at Emirates Headingley Stadium was another rugby victim.