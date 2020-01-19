British companies are leaders in the introduction of hybrid clouds

advertisement

According to a new Nutanix report, hybrid cloud is still considered to be the “ideal” IT model for companies all over the world, especially in Great Britain.

The Enterprise Cloud Index showed that the hybrid cloud continued to grow in the UK, growing 8 percent year over year.

In the country, 24 percent of the companies surveyed use hybrid cloud solutions, compared to the global average of 13 percent. Nutanix interviewed 2,650 IT decision-makers in 24 countries around the world about the report. Only Italy and Brazil, each with 24 percent, reach the United Kingdom in hybrid cloud penetration.

It has also been said that the UK is “ahead of the pack” when it comes to deploying multiple clouds. The lack of investment in cloud knowledge and management tools – something that seems to hurt the neck of businesses around the world – doesn’t seem to be a big problem in the UK.

In other countries, the problem is so obvious that some companies have been forced to roll back their hybrid cloud plans.

Britain is also “aggressive” in using public cloud services, the report said, because the success rates are “inconsistent”.

