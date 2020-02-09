A British Airways aircraft is believed to have the fastest flight ever on a conventional airliner.

The Boeing 747-436 from New York to London completed the 3,500-mile transatlantic journey in just four hours and 56 minutes.

Thanks to Storm Ciara’s strong tailwind, the BA112, which departed from John F. Kennedy Airport, was able to fly through the sky in record time.

The plane was scheduled to land at Heathrow at 6.25am on Sunday, but arrived 102 minutes earlier than at 4.43am.

According to Flightradar24, a flight tracking website, the plane was one minute faster than Virgin Atlantic’s VS4 flight – which was supposed to land at about the same time.

The Virgin Airbus A350-1041 completed the same journey in four hours and 57 minutes.

BA said in a statement: “We always take precedence over speed records, but our highly trained pilots used the conditions to get customers to London on time.”

The British airline won back the record from Norwegian Air, whose Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner had flown from New York to London Gatwick in five hours and 13 minutes last year.

The fastest transatlantic passenger flight was discontinued by Concorde in 1996 – it flew for two hours and 52 minutes at more than twice the speed of sound.