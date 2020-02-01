Advertisement

Britain has officially left the European Union (EU), marking the historic end of its 47-year membership in the world’s largest trading bloc.

The historic moment occurred on Friday at 11 p.m. GMT, more than three and a half years after an incoming and outgoing referendum that exposed deep rifts in British society.

It also marks the beginning of a transition period that will continue until the end of this year as negotiators try to forge a trade agreement between the UK and the EU, Xinhua news agency reported.

While EU flags were burned on the streets of London during the Brexit Day celebrations, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his team marked the historic moment in his office on Downing Street and celebrated with English alcohol and a range of British culinary treats ,

While the last second was running, thousands of Brexiters were celebrating in front of Parliament while anti-Brexit activists held several protests along the Irish border.

In a television address to the nation, Johnson described Britain’s exit from the EU as “an amazing moment of hope.”

“This is the moment when dawn breaks and the curtain rises for a new appearance in our great national drama,” he said.

“And yes, it is partly about using these new powers – this regained sovereignty – to bring about the changes that people have voted for, be it by controlling immigration or creating free ports or liberating our fishing industry or through free trade agreements rules for the good of the people of this country.

“And of course I think that this is the right and healthy and democratic thing,” he added. “Because, despite all its strengths and admirable qualities, the EU has developed over 50 years in a direction that no longer corresponds to this country.”

The prime minister called for “a new era of friendly cooperation between the EU and an energetic Britain”.

In Scotland, which voted to remain in the EU in the 2016 referendum, rallies and candlelight vigils took place when activists tried to send a message to the EU to keep a place open for Scotland.

In Northern Ireland, the Border Community campaign group launched a series of protests against the Brexit in Armagh, near the border with the Republic of Ireland.

In Cardiff, Prime Minister Mark Drakeford said Wales would “remain a proud European nation”.

In the meantime, heads of state and government across Europe responded to the first exit from the EU.

Chancellor Angela Merkel said the Brexit was “a deep break for all of us” and warned that “the negotiations will certainly not be easy”.

French President Emmanuel Macron said that Brexit is an “alarm signal” for the EU and has resulted in the “lies, exaggerations, simplifications” that led to the election.

The withdrawal, 1,317 days after Britain voted to leave the block, has not only enormous symbolic weight, but also considerable legal consequences.

It closed three years of fierce debate over whether the country should really leave the bloc, under what conditions it should leave and what kind of relationship it should build with Europe.

