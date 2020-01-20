Britain is a leader in digital readiness

advertisement

Britain ranks 13th in Cisco’s global digital readiness index. This report analyzes how easy it is to do business and improve the environment for breeding successful startups.

The report assumes that digital readiness consists of several different components. These include human capital, corporate and government investments, technological infrastructure, technology adoption and basic needs.

Each country received a different score for each component, but overall Singapore was number one. The country also had the highest levels of human capital and corporate and government investment.

The U.S. was the only country in the top ten gross domestic product that also ended up in the top 10 digital readiness and topped the charts in North America.

Luxembourg achieved the highest rank in Europe (second place worldwide). Israel was the highest country in the Middle East, while Botswana ranked first on mainland Africa.

South Korea ranked highest in East Asia, Australia dominated the Asia-Pacific region, and Chile won in South America.

“Technology has the potential to be the greatest catalyst for economic and social progress,” said Tae Yoo, senior vice president of corporate affairs at Cisco.

“All over the world, digital technology helps us connect more closely with each other and with the organizations we rely on. It opens markets, creates jobs and better connects citizens and customers. We hope that we can partner with the private and public sectors through the Cisco Global Digital Readiness Index to evaluate how investing in the fundamentals of a digital society can help improve the quality of life for all citizens around the world improve. “

