BOARD PHIBBS

Black Olivia Shannon (here against Belgium last week) scored twice against Britain.

Britain beat the fast-ending Black Sticks women in Auckland on Sunday, winning 5-4 on penalties after the game ended 2-2 at full time.

Black Sticks’ teen Olivia Shannon scored her first two goals of her international career in regular time.

Black Sticks’ women wanted to perform better in their second game of the weekend against Britain, but Britain had the best chance of scoring early on.

When the first quarter began to emerge, the kiwifruit had a stronger impact and built up a number of options. Olivia Merry just missed the goal.

ALISHA LOVRICH / PHOTOSPORT

Olivia Merry missed the goal in the first half.

New Zealand hit the front in the middle of the second quarter when Shannon fired a shot past the keeper after a quick counterattack.

Britain returned when Anna Toman hit from a penalty area, and Grace Balsdon did the same four minutes later to take Britain ahead.

Shannon ended the match 2-2 when she lunged for a rebound in the penalty area.

Britain held its nerve for a 5-4 penalty shootout win

Black Sticks Women 2 (Olivia Shannon 28, 53), United Kingdom 2 (Anna Toman 38, Grace Balsdon 42)

* Great Britain won the shootout 5: 4

In the men’s game, Great Britain prevailed in the second game of the FIH Hockey Pro League 2020 with a strong 3-0 win against the Black Sticks men.

Britain looked clinical from the start and never gave in throughout the competition.

New Zealand coach Darren Smith commented on his team’s nervous game.

“We were a bit tense today and were unable to familiarize ourselves with the competition. The UK was more clinical.

“We were able to try out a few things during the game when we tried to chase the game.”

Black Sticks Men 0, UK 3 (Adam Dixon 14, 55, Liam Ansell 50)