A UK law firm on Tuesday filed with the UK, US and Turkey authorities for arrest of senior UAE officials on suspicion of committing war crimes and torture in Yemen.

The complaints were filed by the Stoke White law firm according to the principle of general jurisdiction that countries are required to investigate violations of the Geneva Convention for war crimes wherever they have been committed.

The company filed the complaint on behalf of the journalist Abdullah Suliman Abdullah Daubalah and Yemen’s brother Salah Muslem Salem with the British Metropolitan Police and the United States and Turkish Department of Justice.

Men’s lawyers complained that the United Arab Emirates and their “mercenaries” were responsible for torture and war crimes against civilians in Yemen in 2015 and 2019. They named senior political and military figures from the United Arab Emirates as suspects.

A spokeswoman for the UAE declined to comment immediately, as did a spokesman for the London Metropolitan Police. Emails to the U.S. Department of Justice and the Turkish embassy in London were not immediately answered.

“The suspects live in the United Arab Emirates and the United States and are not resident in the UK or Turkey,” said Hakan Camuz, international law director at Stoke White. “However, they travel to the UK regularly.”

“The police are asked to monitor their entry into these countries,” said Camuz.

The UAE is a leading partner in a Saudi-led coalition that intervened in Yemen in March 2015 to restore President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi’s overthrown government after it was overthrown by troops by the Houthi movement in late 2014 Yemen remained part of the coalition.

The London Metropolitan Police counter-terrorist squad has commissioned a war crimes division to investigate suspected war crimes and torture.

Britain has accused foreigners of war crimes committed twice in other countries this century on a universal jurisdiction basis. Afghan citizen Faryadi Zardad was sentenced to 20 years in prison in 2005 for torture and hostage-taking. In 2016, a Nepalese colonel, Kumar Lama, was charged with torture before the Old Bailey Criminal Court in London.

