Bristol De Mai the choice in tricky business

In recent years, Festival Trials Day has more than lived up to the past five years with 16 runners who won in March in Cheltenham.

Those numbers illustrate that this is a day that matters.

The irony, however, is that today’s feature, the Grade Two Paddy Power Cotswold Chase, is not a race that produces festival winners with Looks Like Trouble, the last horse to win this Gold Cup test on its way to victory in the Blue Riband itself. And that was in 2000.

Neither is it a race for favorites, Cyfor Malta is the last to return in 1999.

Those statistics spell out bad news for Santini.

Today’s favorite favorite has long been considered a Gold Cup horse in the making and if that wants to remain a realistic ambition, it must come close today.

Overcoming obstacles during this encounter two years ago, Nicky Henderson’s assignment ended six weeks later in third place in the Albert Bartlett.

He again had to settle for small honors at last year’s festival, but finishing second at Topofthegame in the RSA Chase was a great effort as Santini built up a nightmare for that race.

That marked him as a horse to follow this season, but he was only seen once, clambering home unconvincingly to beat the limited Now McGinty with a head in Sandown in November.

He looked anything but the second that day, but has since undergone a wind operation and Henderson is convinced that we will see a very different animal today.

He must be, but given the history of this race – even the big Dawn Run got stuck in it – he must be against it.

The question is with whom?

If Slate House can put together a clear round of jumping, he is a big player, because the beginner of Colin Tizzard has a serious engine.

On his last visit to Cheltenham, he paid the price for one jump error too much when two gates fell from home looking for the likely BetVictor Gold Cup winner.

He has since won twice, most recently while scoring at level one level in Kempton during Christmas when he traveled as a dream between gates, but was far from convincing when asked to jump them.

The star potential is certainly there, but whether he is completely ready for this company is open to doubt.

In that case, Bristol De Mai is preferred.

Most of his best efforts may have come to Haydock, but he proved that he can perform at a high level in Cheltenham when he finished third at Al Boum Photo in last year’s Gold Cup.

He surrendered his unbeaten record to his beloved Haydock at his only start this season, but there was little shame in length and half defeat at Lostintranslation, a horse that remains a leading Gold Cup contender despite the subsequent flopping of his lines in the King George.

If Bristol De Mai can perform at that level, it should be hard to beat.

Elsewhere in Cheltenham, Paisley Park faces an intriguing new rival in If The Cap Fits in the Grade Two Cleeve Hurdle.

As The Cap Fits ended last season by winning a Grade One more than three miles at Aintree and beating Call Me Lord during a shorter trip at Ascot at its only start this season.

He looks the most credible threat to the Paisley Park obstacle crown, but Emma Lavelle’s attack has won its last six starts and can take on this latest challenge.

The Hurdle of the Ballymore Novices looks pretty competitive, but Harry Senior looked at a horse that went to places where he decidedly won to Chepstow during Christmas and can confirm that impression by following up today.

The Grade Three Paddy Power 45 Sleeps To Cheltenham Trophy Handicap Chase brings together last month’s Caspian Caviar Gold Cup, but Warthog and Spiritofthegames were both well off at the finish, so it may be worth the fresher to replace Count Meribel.

The Nigel Twiston-Davies trained eight-year-old was only two lengths behind Lost translation in Carlisle on his seasonal appearance and lost a shoe when he was sixth in the BetVictor on his only start since.

With the stable in fine shape, it will not be a big surprise when it comes close.

The function of Doncaster is the Sky Bet Handicap Chase and Ladbrokes Trophy fifth Dingo Dollar looks the right favorite and most likely winner.

Elsewhere in Town Moor, Champagne Well can end Boss Man Fred’s unbeaten record by landing the Hurdle of Grade Two Albert Bartlett River Don Novices, while Lady Buttons are hard to beat in the Hurdle of Grade Two Albert Bartlett River Don Novices.

selections Cheltenham 1.50: Tel Meribel (any way)

Tel Meribel (any way) Doncaster 2.05: Champagne good

Champagne good Cheltenham 2.25: Bristol De Mai (NB)

Bristol De Mai (NB) Doncaster 2.40: Lady buttons

Lady buttons Cheltenham 3.00: Harry Senior (Nap)

Harry Senior (Nap) Doncaster 3.15: Dingo Dollar

Dingo Dollar Cheltenham 3.35: Paisley park

