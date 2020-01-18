Brisbane's goal Roar-substitute puts an end to the unbeaten point of Wellington Phoenix

advertisement

The unbeaten point of Wellington Phoenix in the A-League ended in nine games.

Dylan Wenzel-Halls scored with 20 minutes to play to give the Brisbane Roar a 1-0 win at Suncorp Stadium on Saturday night.

The Phoenix had several good chances in the first half, hit the post twice, but was slow in the second period until they lagged behind – a drop-off that has become a recurring theme in recent weeks.

Their first loss since the November opening weekend was to a certain extent, and it will now be a case of how they respond.

For the first time since they bore home to Brisbane at the end of November – the second game of their undefeated run – the Phoenix wasn’t in the all-yellow highlighter kit that has become their favorite, instead with black tops and yellow shorts.

The game was largely played at walking speed in the first half on a hot, humid evening in Brisbane, with the Phoenix that Jaushua Sotirio wanted to leave behind on every occasion.

BRADLEY CANARY / GETTY IMAGES

Wellington Phoenix ahead Callum McCowatt challenges Rahmat Akbari of Brisbane Roar.

They looked best when they tried to combine in the middle of the park before releasing Liberato Cacace at the bottom left, the fullback went on to a neat through ball from McCowatt halfway through the half but couldn’t find Gary Hooper for the goal in the striking movement.

Sotirio came close to opening the score when he was played in McCowatt shortly thereafter and hit the bar with his shot from the inside of the box, although the video assistant referee might have wanted to check if he was offside.

Handball was shouted ten minutes before the break when Sotirio fired a shot at Jacob Pepper in a busy area, only for referee Alex King to judge that his hands were not in an unnatural position.

Steven Taylor became the second Wellington player who hit the crossbar and went in after Gary Hooper shot a Dávila cross from the right.

Matti Steinmann received his fifth yellow card of the season in the first half, meaning that he will be suspended by the Newcastle Jets for next Friday’s visit, which puts Ufuk Talay in a bit of a blow because Alex Rufer is not off his knee is expected injury until February.

De Roar started the second half clear and forced Stefan Marinovic into action when Jay O’Shea decided to test him outside for seven minutes.

While the Phoenix struggled to impose itself, the Roar continued to threaten, while Brad Inman Marinovic demanded a rescue with a shot from the edge of the area that made a deflection on the hour.

David Ball returned from his hip injury off the bench with 25 minutes to play, but it was a replacement for Roar who broke the deadlock, Wenzel-Halls note-disgusting Taylor before finishing past Marinovic in the 69th minute when heavy rain arrived.

That left the Phoenix with just over 20 minutes to try to keep their undefeated series alive, and almost found the goal they needed in the 75th, when Hooper headed a cross right to Roar keeper Jamie Young. While he was marked for offside, an evaluation of the action suggested that he was in fact okay, so VAR could intervene if necessary.

Running behind had brought the Phoenix to life and Dávila forced Young to throw one of his characteristic long shots while the clock ticked past 80 minutes, while the keeper also decided to take away a Tim Payne cross that threatened his goal.

Inman refused a chance to put the game to bed when Wenzel-Halls played him after catching a bad pass and creating a two-to-one against Taylor.

On the other hand, Hooper almost equalized when he got a cross from the left, just for the ball to slide past the far post for a goal kick – the off-target shot that summed up Phoenix’s night.

They remain fourth after the loss and will not be caught up this weekend.

Brisbane Roar 1 (Dylan Wenzel-Halls 69 ‘) Wellington Phoenix 0.

HT: 0-0

