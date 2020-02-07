In an effort to get more people to use the latest kilometers of paved path along the railroad tracks through Ukiah, the city council approved the designation of the Great Redwood Trail as a city park.

“The public has turned to city officials and officials to raise safety concerns along the way,” Deputy Prosecutor Darcy Vaughn told the City Council on Wednesday. “The staff has therefore worked to develop a set of guidelines that help ensure safety on the trail so that most people can enjoy it.”

Smoking and vandalism are prohibited on the way, but certain electric vehicles are only allowed to drive slowly. (Justine Frederiksen – Ukiah Daily Journal)

With the decision, which the city council was to adopt on February 5, “the Great Redwood Trail (formerly known as Rail Trail Phase 1, 2 and 3) and the outdoor area of ​​the Civic Center (at 300 Seminary Ave.) were established Parks and recreation centers that are subject to city regulations, ”Vaughn said, that vandalism and released dogs are prohibited, but that“ certain low-speed electric vehicles ”are allowed.

By implementing these changes, Vaughn said, “The city enforcement agency will be given more powers to undertake activities along the way, which will enable city employees to respond to health and safety issues along the way and to publicize the path improve . “

When council member Steve Scalmanini asked whether smoking in public parks applies to smoking while driving, Vaugh said that defining the city of smoking in terms of parks includes smoking as a prohibited activity.

“This is a new style of park, so we should take a closer look and maybe have a look to make sure it goes properly,” said councilor Maureen Mulheren, who has been running monthly walks on the trail for years. She said the next one is the Cupid Shuffle on Saturday February 15th.

“We meet at 10 a.m. at the entrance near Commerce Drive and walk all the way to and from Brush Street, which is about 3 miles long,” said Mulheren. “It used to be a” Trail to Nowhere “, but now you can go up and back and start a 5km race.”

At the same meeting, Tim Eriksen, director of public works, said that the first three phases of the path were “funded by grants” and that city officials are still hoping to get funding for phase 4, which leads south to wastewater treatment Plant.

“We were rejected once, but we will continue to pursue that,” said Eriksen.

The city council unanimously approved the decision and admitted that changes would be made before it was formally adopted.