Brignone and Vlhova share GS win, 0.01 ahead of Shiffrin | National sport

SESTRIERE, Italy (AP) – Federica Brignone and Petra Vlhova scored a giant slalom victory in the World Cup on Saturday, while overall leader Mikaela Shiffrin took third place by a very narrow margin.

Shiffrin was only a hundredth of a second behind the common winners on the Giovanni Agnelli course.

“I was often on the good side of the hundredths,” said Shiffrin. “Sometimes it happens that way.”

Brignone led after the first leg and was ahead at the last checkpoint of their second run before crossing at exactly the same time as Vlhova.

“It felt like a heart attack,” said Brignone. “The race was razor sharp.”

Brignone, the Olympic bronze medalist from GS, took her 13th World Cup victory and third this season.

Her mother, Maria Rosa Quario, won a World Cup slalom on this route in 1983, and as an Italian, Brignone had immense support at home.

“I haven’t heard anything since this morning than people shouting my name,” she said after widening her lead in the discipline standings to 61 points ahead of Shiffrin. “To win in front of all these people is incredible. It’s very emotional. ‘

It was the second victory in a row for Vlhova, who also won a slalom in Flachau, Austria on Tuesday, and the twelfth World Cup victory for his Slovakian career.

“It’s incredible,” said Vlhova, last year’s GS World Champion, about the scarce results.

Shiffrin has completed four races in a row without a win. In the overall ranking, the American skier is comfortably ahead of Vlhova with 233 points.

“I was very happy with my skiing today,” said Shiffrin. “I was so happy with my second run. I put a lot more pressure on it and I felt that the timing was much better. “

It was the first time in four years that the World Cup was held in Sestriere, where races were held during the 2006 Turin Olympics.

The conditions were perfect, with a sunny sky after night snow in the upper area.

It took the racers more than 70 seconds to complete the route. This was one of the longer tests on the women’s circuit.

A parallel giant slalom race is planned for the Agnelli route on Sunday.

