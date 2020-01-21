Bright Eyes is making a comeback

advertisement

The End of the Road Festival has managed to land another big ball with its line-up as Bright Eyes are confirmed for their first live show in over nine years.

Bright Eyes, who most recently released new material in 2011 in the form of their album The People’s Key, have taken a break since their last live appearance on a tour of Australia almost a decade ago.

After Conor Colonel and Co. announced a comeback with a new Instagram account, they confirmed their return as part of End of the Road 2020, which will take place in September.

advertisement

Elsewhere, Bright Eyes is supported by Pixies, King Krule, Angel Olsen, Big Thief, Richard Hawley, Richard Dawson, Warmduscher and others as part of the official Dorset Festival billing.

The full list can be found below.

View this post on Instagram

We are very excited to unveil the first wave of acts for # EOTR2020! ⠀ ⠀ Our headliners this year will be the legendary, official @pixiesofficial, the real cult-original King Krule, the singular @ angelolsenmusic and Brooklyn folk rockers @bigthiefmusic among you, 00s legends @brighteyesofficial have just in time for reformed her EOTR debut after a nearly ten-year hiatus while the great @richardhawley returns to Dorset 12 years after his 2008 performance Some of the most exciting artists work today, including British rap pioneer Little Simz, The Comet’s apocalyptic space radio is Coming, the breathtaking, delicate sounds of Aldous Harding and many, many more 2020 will be a very special year. Tickets and further information about this year’s festival can be found under the link in our biography

Posted by End Of The Road (@endoftheroad) on January 21, 2020 at 12:55 am PST

advertisement