Brielle Biermann was not long satisfied with deflated lips!

Kim ZolciakThe 22-year-old sexy daughter revealed on Instagram that she had a doctor brought back a month after her pouty fountain pen dissolved.

Brielle told fans she needed the doctor to inject her lips again because her pout was uneven when the fillers dissolved.

“I had Dr. Thuydoan Just splash my lips, “she wrote,” and I couldn’t be happier. Still not nearly as before. Less is more!”

On January 4th, the beauty of Don’t Be Tardy told fans about her deflation plans about her Instagram stories.

“Yesterday I loosened my lips …”, she labeled her social media post next to a selfie that showed her lips. “I will soon look like 18-year-old Brielle.”

She added: “2020 new year, new me! … black and blue for a few days.”

On the same day, the ex became the reality star Michael Kopechcelebrated at his wedding to Riverdale Star’s fiancee Vanessa Morgan at historic Walton House in Homestead, Florida.

As RadarOnline.com readers know, Brielle and Michael had an evil breakup before pursuing a romance with Vanessa.

Brielle was with Michael for two years from May 2016 to March 2018 while still having a perspective on the Chicago White Sox Minor League farm system.

The reality TV daughter continued to focus on her looks.

Brielle recently told PEOPLE about her lips: “I have injected them repeatedly since I was 18 years old. I flew to LA in June 2015 and wanted them to be done so badly.” My mother brought me to [prominent cosmetic surgeon] Dr. Simon Ourian, “

Although the Atlanta native was “afraid of needles”, she said that when she went to Los Angeles, she continued to have her lips covered by various doctors.

“I don’t even know how many syringes have been used in the past five or six years,” she said.

“I feel looking back, my lips really looked a little crazy,” she said of her huge kisser.

Brielle follows in the footsteps of her mother, who is passionate about plastic surgery.

Will big lips be a family matter?

In November, Zolciak said that one of her other daughters, Ariana, could now “make her lips” since she was 18.