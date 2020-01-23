advertisement

Let’s put it this way, if she’s going to be the face of the MCU, as it has been pushed and discussed since Captain Marvel’s appearance, then Brie Larson should be paid and get the highest billing. It’s a little difficult for her to push at this point, thanks to the less lovable attitude she had while pushing as Captain Marvel, but let’s face it, if she becomes the face of the franchise, it’s pretty easy to say that It is given the type of payment that is fair if it wants to take over the entire franchise, as Iron Man has done for so long. Be honest, Tony Stark started the MCU with a bang and got paid far less than people might think. It is always difficult to campaign for an actor to pay more because, compared to many others, they are not exactly fed chickens. However, in a high performing industry like show business, it’s still important to get paid fairly and get the kind of credit that was earned. But regarding Avengers 5, which, according to David James from We Got This Covered, is still a long way off, it’s fair to say that if she can walk the path and stop talking so much, if she can, she will do it is not on the screen (doubtful) deserves what she wants.

It is easy to believe that there are a lot of people who are working for them at this moment, since equal pay and settlement have been a hot topic in Hollywood for some time and it is something that many people have been pushing for. Unfortunately, the earnings system in show business seems to be broken, as there are moments when it should work and moments when it works, but it is still considered unfair. The simple formula of getting credit and getting paid for what you do seems so simple, and yet it is used by those who want to claim that things are not fair until they have been given the benefits who believe that others have them. It is very true that the pay in Hollywood is not always the same, and it is not the easiest thing to explain, and it is not an issue that many people want to talk about, as it often becomes a huge argument, which is: You guessed it, money. People don’t feel like they have enough, they think others have too much, and those of us who watch and pay for the movies sit back and wonder why in the world a million or so not is enough for someone who does playacts for a living.

Does anyone else have this feeling? It doesn’t matter what gender or color the actor is, most make a crazy amount of money out of pretending to be other people, and then decide to stand up for themselves and others if they don’t make the same millions of other actors , Does anyone understand why RDJ has earned so much for so long and why endgame was its most massive payday in the MCU? He had already proven himself as an actor before the birth of Brie Larson and made a name for himself decades before her appearance. In the eyes of many, she may be a talented actress, but in terms of the MCU, she hasn’t done half of what RDJ has done so far. So she didn’t quite earn how much money he was claiming. Equal pay for the other male actors remains a problem as Mark Ruffalo, Chris Hemsworth, Chris Evans and several others were on site at the MCU before being considered for the role of Captain Marvel. Yes, her film has made her a hit and a popular figure when it comes to Marvel, but until she can carry the weight of the Marvel universe on her shoulders, it is enough to say that she should be paid right away, but the highest billing part and the exaggerated salary she seems to want may have to wait. When she’s done with it, definitely let her get paid, let her experience what it is like to be at the top of the franchise. Unfortunately, it is not a matter of course that an Oscar winner takes first place in all of their activities. However, if she can shoulder this, she must do it.

If anyone wants to argue that women in the MCU don’t get paid right away, they have a point until they come to Black Widow, who, according to Style Caster’s Jason Pham, has received as much money for endgame as some of her male colleagues. There could be a little more equality in terms of which characters are considered more important to the story than people think.

