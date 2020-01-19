Bridges' career night and 39 points from Booker help Suns fight off Celtics

advertisement

Devin Booker, the guardian of Phoenix Suns, celebrates with Mikal Bridges (left) in the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Boston Celtics in Boston on Saturday, January 18, 2020. (AP Photo / Mary Schwalm)

BOSTON – Devin Booker had 39 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists, and the Phoenix Suns broke a franchise record of 11 3-pointers from Boston’s Marcus Smart on Saturday night, beating the Celtics 123-119.

Deandre Ayton had 26 points and 15 rebounds, and Mikal Bridges added the best career points to the Suns, who have won four of their last five games.

Smart shot 11 for 22 out of 3 points and ended the career with the best 37 points. His performance, according to Stats, was the first time in NBA history that a player in defeat scored 11 or more 3-point points.

Jayson Tatum scored 26 points and Gordon Hayward added 22 for Boston, who lost three straight and six out of eight.

Three years ago, Booker scored 70 points in a loss to the Celtics at TD Garden. He ended an assist shyly from his first triple-double career.

The Celtics were missing two of their top three goal scorers – Kemba Walker (team best 22.1 per game) with left knee pain and Jaylen Brown (20.0), who paused with a sprained right thumb for the second game in a row.

Boston cut their deficit to 90-85 early in the fourth day of play, but Dario Saric and Bridges replied 3s in a row. The Celtics had made it one minute behind Daniel Theis’ breakaway dunk at 114-111, but Bridges hit a lane in the lane with 37 seconds of play.

Booker’s two free throws sealed it with 4.8 seconds remaining.

The Suns led 60-51 at halftime and responded – mostly behind Booker and Ayton – to every wave of Boston. The leader never went below seven in the quarter, Booker scored nine points and Ayton eight.

The loss of two key players showed to the Celtics in the first quarter when the Suns took the 26-10 lead before the Boston Bank triggered a 15-0 run.

TIP-INS

Ayton took an accidental elbow from Smart to mouth in the first quarter. After a short pause to be checked, the 7-foot-1 center remained in play. … Also Booker had hit the ground hard after a collision with Smart in the second, but stayed there after he got up slowly and Ricky Rubio shot a shot in the face in the fourth.

ACROBATIC

Booker was fouled on one of his baskets on his right, and while he was in the air, he moved and threw a shot over his shoulder over his body.

NEXT

Suns: Host the spurs on Monday evening.

