Advertisement

Scott McDermott / USA network

“It stays with you,” says the sign that welcomes visitors to the small, sleepy Texan border town of San Bonifacio, the setting for Briarpatch, USA Network’s fascinating new thriller. In fact, the city usually stays with one person – but maybe not as the tourist board intended, since the small castle seems to have more crooks, killers, and just unusual characters per square kilometer than some larger cities.

Allegra Dill (Rosario Dawson) is one of the people the city clings to, even though it has been gone for many years. Allegra is a professional investigator who works for a senator who works in the San Bonifacio area. She is returned to her hometown when her police officer’s sister is murdered.

Advertisement

Originally, Allegra intended to stay a few days and grieve her sister, her investigative skills are matched to the strange circumstances of her sister’s death almost immediately, and she is determined to solve it. In addition, her boss asked to interview Jake Spivey (Jay R. Ferguson), with whom she happens to have a past while in the area. Spivey was an employee of an illegal arms dealer (Alan Cumming, in a relatively small but central role) who was wanted by the government. Could the two studies be related in any way?

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Zs9w3dCE0E0 (/ embed)

Briarpatch is based on the 1984 Edgar Award-winning novel by Ross Thomas, and the US says that this opening season of the planned anthology series, in which Mr. Robot creator Sam Esmail appears as executive producer, “the beloved genre celebrates, which is represented by Thomas ‘Book – a stylish mixture of crime thriller and pulp fiction – while at the same time updating his sense of fun, danger and space for a new generation.’

A main area in which the series updates the book is the main character, who was originally a man named Benjamin Dill. But Dawson’s Allegra Dill doesn’t stand in the way of a male hero in her toughness, heavy alcohol consumption, and hard obsession to learn the truth and achieve justice for her sister, even if she has an externally weary cynicism.

“It was all Andy (series developer Andy Greenwald),” Dawson explains the changes to the story. “Andy is one of the few who have probably read all of Ross’s books. He is a huge fan of his and this was one of the stories he always thought could be modernized and presented in a different way. “

Scott McDermott / USA network

A character like Allegra in an environment like this is certainly not unknown to Dawson: In her career, she played in a rough, hard-nosed role like Sin City (2005), Quentin Tarantino’s “Death Proof” segment by Grindhouse (2007) and that Netflix series Daredevil (2015-16). The actress, who also acts as a producer for Briarpatch, is at least as good as she is in these roles in this series.

“What was cool about (Allegra),” says Dawson, “is that I played a lot of characters who pose very strongly, very confidently, sometimes quite aggressively, but not with the calm force with which they show up.”

“(There is) a coldness, a severity for her … a lack of intimacy with her that I never went through (in real life). It was just so wildly side by side because I go to my father’s chemotherapy every other weekend fly home and then return to this woman who saw her sister only three years ago. She’s cut off like that. she has no friends… there is no tenderness or gentleness or real vulnerability that expresses her. “

CHECK: Riverdale spin-off Katy Keene is lighter than its predecessor

Dawson’s appearance is underpinned by the series’ breathtakingly beautiful and colorful neo-noir backdrop, brought to life by various directors. The series looks absolutely cinematic, so it’s not surprising that some of its episodes were previewed at the Toronto International Film Festival 2019 last fall. The tone and setting of the drama are determined by director Ana Lily Amirpour in the premiere sequence, a great choice that brings breathtaking visual elements that characterize her work in the feature film A Girl Walks Home Alone at Night (2014) As directed, which she made for other television series like Legion and Castle Rock.

Despite the blazing sun of the desert city that brings all of these directors to life, San Bonifacio is still dark, thanks to the supportive cast of unusual characters that Allegra encounters – many of whom have their own secrets related to the death of their sister or others Connected, revealed as it whirls up the dust of the community. The memorable characters are not just people. Given that someone has released most of the animals in the local zoo, the occasional villain tiger or kangaroo could suddenly appear in a scene or wander the streets at a certain time.

Scott McDermott / USA network

Fans of Tarantino or David Lynch films, or Fargo and his TV series adaptation, will certainly appreciate Briarpatch’s setting and collection of quirky and dodgy people who are often brought to life in a fun, threatening, and surrealistic way knowledge. But readers of the original book should also be satisfied despite all the changes. Dawson believes the essence of the story is preserved, at least when anecdotal evidence of a fan is evidence.

“My cousin’s husband,” says Dawson, “(said of) him and his twin brother:“ We are the only two who have read all of Ross’s books in the world. “He said:” I just want to know: do you drink a lot in a hotel? “And I said,” Yes. “He said,” Okay, then you didn’t ruin it. Maybe you will catch the important features. “

thorn thicket, Thursdays at 10 p.m. ET on the USA Network from February 6th.

Additional reporting from Ryan Berenz

Advertisement