Brian Fallon, front man of Gaslight Anthem, shared the dark images for his last single “21 Days”, which was released on March 27th of his upcoming third solo record “Local Honey” and the first release of Fallon’s own label “Lesser Known Records” ” come.

The New Jerseyer’s latest beauty is an ode to giving up a longtime lover, but in this case the lover is his cigarette habit, while Fallon faints in the chorus “21 days until I don’t miss you” and his trademark remains widespread all the way.

Local Honey hits the shelves next month and was produced by award-winning GRAMMY producer Pete Kallis, who has featured names like The National and Death Cab For Cutie on his resume, to name a few.

“Every single song is about something right now,” says Fallon. “There is nothing on this recording that has anything to do with the past or even the future, only with the moments presented and the things that I have learned and that I find in my everyday life. This record is now 100 percent higher the day. It’s not about those wonderful dreams or miserable failures, it’s just about life and how I see it. “

Watch the video for “21 Days” shot by New Jersey filmmaker Kelsey Hunter Ayres.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wVBJqt6elVM (/ embed)

BRIAN FALLON AND THE HOWLING WEATHER – EUROPEAN TOUR 2020

APRIL

24 – Copenhagen, DK – Lille Vega (SOLD OUT)

25 – Stockholm, SE – Debaser Strand

26 – Gothenburg, SE – Pustervik

27 – Berlin, DE – Huxley’s New World

28 – Hamburg, DE – Hafen

29 – Frankfurt, DE – Batschkapp

30 – Nuremberg, DE – Löwensaal

CAN

1 – Cologne, DE – Carlswerk Victoria

2 – Munich, DE – Muffathalle

3 – Vienna, AT – Arena

5 – Milan, IT – Circolo Magnolia

7 – Barcelona, ​​ES – Sala Apolo

8 – Madrid, ES – Sala But

9 – Navarre, ES – Estaciones Sonoras

11 – Paris, FR – O’Sullivans, backstage at the mill

12 – Stuttgart, DE – LKA Longhorn

13 – Utrecht, NL – Tivoli Vredenburg

15. Norwich, UK – The Waterfront

16 – Manchester, UK – Manchester Academy

17 – Leeds, UK – O2 Academy

18 – Glasgow, UK – galvanizer

20 – Nottingham, UK – Rock City

21 – Bristol, UK – O2 Academy

22 – Birmingham, UK – O2 Institute

23 – London, United Kingdom – O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire