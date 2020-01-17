advertisement

Brian Fallon made his early musical journey with The Gaslight Anthem, but has paved the way for solo artist and his latest song “21 Days” is another example of his turned page and personal growth.

The song, released today and available at all digital music stores and streaming services, functions as a self-help track that is as important to Fallon as it is relevant to all listeners, who can easily relate to the lyrics.

“Whenever I sought advice about a problem I had, whether it was emotional, addiction, mental health, a relationship, loss … there is always reference to this future point where freedom would be achieved,” he told American Songwriter . “A point where you can work towards. I took the idea of ​​”21 days to break a habit” and used it to convey my feelings about healing, whatever healing may be needed at different times of life. “

This is another great release of his upcoming album, “Local Honey,” which has already debuted “You Have Stolen My Heart” and will contain “Horses” and “Hard Feelings” that remain impressively grounded in the present. “21 Days” starts with a frighteningly charmed vocal song, before the concerns about overproduction are quickly taken away; preserve the course of his text driven message. The gloomy atmosphere is carried along with a simple elegance of the music, making the song easy to play again.

Produced by GRAMMY® Award winner Peter Katis (The National, Death Cab for Cutie, Interpol, Frightened Rabbit), the album shows Fallon and his ability to work through multiple styles of traditional American music focused on the present and telling them consistently , shifting and ambitious energy, while not losing sight of his enormous lyrical abilities.

“Every song is ringing now,” Fallon said. “There is nothing on this album that has to do with the past or even the future, it only has to do with the moments that are presented and things that I have learned and that I find daily. This record is 100 percent over the day “It’s not about these glorious dreams or miserable failures, it’s just about life and how I see it.”

Fallon will support the album with an epic world tour, supported by his old live band, The Howling Weather. North American dates start on March 12 and then continue until early April. A broad European run follows, including stops in Denmark, Sweden, Germany, Austria, Italy, Spain, France, the Netherlands and the United Kingdom.

BRIAN FALLON AND THE HOWLING WEATHER

WORLD TOUR 2020

JANUARY

31 – London, UK – 100 Club *

MARCH

12 – Wilmington, DE – The Queen

13 – Washington, DC – Lincoln Theater

14 – Raleigh, NC – Lincoln Theater

15 – Charlotte, NC – The Underground

17 – Tampa, FL – Ritz Ybor

18 – Ft. Lauderdale, FL – Revolution

21 – Houston, TX – The Heights Theater

22 – Dallas, TX – Kessler Theater

24 – Atlanta, GA – Big Sky Buckhead

25 – Nashville, TN – Cannery Ballroom

27 – Providence, RI – Columbus Theater

28 – Portland, ME – State Theater

29 – Red Bank, NJ – Count Basie Theater

31 – New York, NY – Webster Hall

APRIL

1 – New York, NY – City Hall

2 – Red Bank, NJ – Count Basie Theater

3 – Holyoke, MA – Gateway City Arts

4 – Buffalo, NY – Asbury Hall

5 – Toronto, ON – Danforth Music Hall

24 – Copenhagen, DK – Lille Vega

25 – Stockholm, SE – Debaser Strand

26 – Gothenburg, SE – Pustervik

27 – Berlin, DE – Huxleys Neue Welt

28 – Hamburg, DE – Docks

29 – Frankfurt, DE – Batschkapp

30 – Nurnberg, DE – Löwensaal

MAY

1 – Cologne, DE – Carlswerk Victoria

2 – Munich, DE – Muffathalle

3 – Vienna, AT – Arena

5 – Milan, IT – Circolo Magnolia

7 – Barcelona, ​​ES – Sala Apolo

8 – Madrid, ES – Sala But

9 – Navarre, ES – Estaciones Sonoras

11 – Paris, FR – O’Cullivans, Backstage by the Mill

12 – Stuttgart, DE – LKA Longhorn

13 – Utrecht, NL – Tivoli Vredenburg

15 – Norwich, UK – The Waterfront

16 – Manchester, UK – Manchester Academy

17 – Leeds, UK – O2 Academy

18 – Glasgow, UK – Galvanizers

20 – Nottingham, UK – Rock City

21 – Bristol, UK – O2 Academy

22 – Birmingham, United Kingdom – O2 Institute

23 – London, UK – O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire

