Brian DeRoche - Villages-News.com

Brian DeRoche

Brian DeRoche, 77, from The Villages, Florida, formerly Waupaca, WI. went to heaven on Wednesday, January 15, 2020.

He was born in Marquette, MI, on December 16, 1942, the son of Robert H. DeRoche and Marion Tonn DeRoche. He was the oldest of 5 children. Grew up in Marquette, MI. He graduated from Northern Michigan University and moved to Milwaukee WI. There he worked as a systems analyst for The Northwestern Mutual Life Insurance Company. There he met his wife Maryann. She baked him a cherry pie and the rest was history for 55 years.

Brian was most proud of his two children Christopher Thomas DeRoche (Melanie Attig) from Waupaca, WI and “Sam” Sandra Jean DeRoche from Stevens Point, WI. Sam is the mother of his 3 grandchildren. They enriched his life and brought him joy, Ian Escher Vierck, Lettie Angela Vierck and Katiya Grace Gorski were an important part of his life. When he raised Tom and Sam, he was a boy scout guide and lived in Kenosha, WI. He taught basketball and trained at the CYC. Florida became his new home after a second career as a contractor in Waupaca, WI. Paul Saurer, a friend and co-worker, will miss Brian. In the villages Brian was active in golf, tennis and pimple ball. He found a lot of friends.

Brian is survived by his beloved wife Maryann, children, grandchildren, brothers, sisters, many nieces and nephews.

His sisters: Robyn (Fred) Molby and Trish Cook both live in the greater St. Petersburg area. Brothers: Richard (Lynda) DeRoche from Arizona; Jim DeRoche, Chicago, IL; Maryann’s sister: Claudia (Ron) Kirmsse, Wisconsin; Brothers: Lawrence (Lynn), Charles and John (Kathy) Burzynski; Special friends: Edwin and Joy Hatch sat endlessly in the hospice. Ed was Brian’s closest friend and fishing friend for over 53 years.

Diane and Gerry McCann have been his friends with the Pinochle card for fifty years. Tom and Kristin Werging, who were friendly and loving neighbors. Angela and Tony Arrigo, whom we met while playing golf and who are very dear to us. Don and P.J. Stipanic, whose love and company Brian and many others have enjoyed. The services take place in Waupaca, WI. On Saturday, January 25th, 2020 at 11:00 a.m., the Magdalene Catholic Church will celebrate the Mass of Life. with a tour from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. before the fair, followed by lunch and a scholarship at noon.

A celebration of life in the villages will take place at a later date and will be announced online.

Brian’s beautiful guitar music is now discontinued and his guitar, made by Edwin Hatch, is retired.

Arrangements entrusted to Beyer’s funeral home and crematorium, Lady Lake, FL.

