Brexit, GDPR and different markets: how is your API strategy in an increasingly disjointed world?

We keep hearing how connected we all are, how technology and services and devices are driving our constant lifestyle so that we are digitally connected anytime, anywhere.

However, what really makes this easier is the transfer of data; This is the opportunity to exchange information regardless of time and place. Application programming interfaces (APIs) are key to this as they help connect a variety of third-party providers to offer a range of services. It can be a travel website that sells seats on an airplane, or an accounting app that automatically sorts corporate card spend for a small business. All of this is only possible via APIs that connect separate software and services.

So what happens if we are not connected as we thought? For example, what does Brexit mean (in any form) for the ability to share data after the EU General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) comes into force?

The exact details of the Brexit agreement are still unclear. From the UK perspective, however, some steps have been taken to ensure an unimpeded flow of data across the continent. If the proposed EU readmission agreement is approved, companies can be sure that the data will continue to flow while a longer-term solution can be put in place. UK Information Commissioner Elizabeth Denham said in a blog post last year: “In a situation where there is no deal, the UK government has already confirmed its intention to allow data flow from the UK to the EEA without additional measures. “However, this does not cover the data that come in the other direction.

Before the last extension, the previous contract had agreed to maintain data flow between the UK and the EU through 2020, and this could still be the case before January 31, given the uncertainty surrounding the contract.

Data is a puzzle

Recent trends in Brexit and GDPR compliance highlight some very real fears that business opportunities could be exploited if the UK could break free of the GDPR. A Brexit deal is therefore crucial for a large number of technology, health and insurance companies that regularly rely on the secure transmission of data. The relationship between business, technology, and politics now depends on companies understanding what to do to ensure that no unexpected data sequences result from Brexit. A recent WIRED article highlighted the possibility that disrupting the flow of data for UK companies in the event of a deal-less Brexit could be a potential disaster. Therefore, it has never been more important for companies to be aware of the regulatory environment in order to balance the new opportunities that may arise from regulatory divergences, focusing on the interests of the companies.

As with many aspects of leaving the EU, data exchange, especially the exchange of personal information, remains unclear. Will this API integration derail, or could it be APIs that are the key to continuity in disrupted markets?

One of the main points of APIs is that, when properly integrated, they provide users with fluidity and scalability. Take a look at the work that Lufthansa is doing: It strategically opens its APIs to “enable new ways of planning trips”. In this way, the company can work with selected third-party providers to offer customers services such as the purchase of flights in addition to event tickets. External developers can integrate airline ticket sales into their own websites and applications through an open programming interface designed specifically for startups. In this way, it could become a business that McKinsey research has found to effectively reduce costs (since direct business is inherently cheaper than using middlemen), improve efficiency, and improve business performance when implementing API integration strategies.

A choice has to be made

Such an approach is of course not only reserved for airlines. Since the implementation of the revised EU Payment Services Directive (PSD2), banks have had to integrate APIs so that third parties can access their data. Those who see this rule as a necessary evil run the risk of becoming just a clearinghouse for customer data, while digital native market participants use their information to offer value-added services directly to their own banking audience. While none of these new players may currently be large enough to seriously challenge a large bank, there is a risk that death will be punished with a thousand cuts to overlook the threat they pose.

For this reason, the ability to effectively manage APIs is a critical skill for navigating the disrupted financial services market. Limited by legal regulations and compliance requirements, the established operators have problems keeping up with the reliability of fintech disruptors. By adopting a more Lufthansa-focused stance, banks and other established providers could develop their own apps and services that offer customers added value, rather than seeing them come onto the market for free. While many established companies are following this path, much remains to be done.

With a coherent, clear API strategy, companies get a unified, accurate view of data across all applications and systems, regardless of how and where that data is stored. This also facilitates cross-country consistent integration, regardless of local data regulations. From a regulatory perspective, this is critical as it enables fully compliant connectivity to protect data during transmission.

Regardless of whether it’s a Brexit, new regulations or other disruptions, companies have a clear choice: they can be proactive and adopt an approach that takes all contingencies into account, or they can try to respond to problems that arise. As the way we are connected continues to evolve, a clear approach to ensuring effective data exchange is critical if companies want to succeed – regardless of what happens to Brexit.

Ross Garrett, chief product officer of Cloud Elements

