MEPs are reviewing changes to the Brexit deal

MEPs will consider changes to the Prime Minister’s Brexit agreement after the government has been defeated five times by challenging colleagues.

The House of Lords supported two other amendments to the European Union’s draft law (revocation agreement) – or WAB – in one ministerial case on Tuesday.

This was followed by three defeats on Monday against the rights of EU workers legally resident in the UK to obtain physical evidence of their right to stay and the courts’ powers to deviate from European Court of Justice judgments.

The recent setbacks hit the government hard when peers supported a move to ensure that the rights of unaccompanied refugee children were reunited with their families after the UK Brexit. The vote was 300 to 220, the majority 80, which corresponds to a fourth defeat of the prime minister in just 24 hours.

The government later suffered a fifth when peers supported a move that underpinned the commitment to the so-called Sewel Convention, according to which the British Parliament “normally” will not pass distributed law without the consent of the legislators concerned. This opposition-led amendment was voted by 239 votes to 235, the majority by four.

With the upcoming Brexit Day on January 31, the bill, which was voted in by a large majority earlier this month, will have to return to the Commons for further review on Wednesday.

According to the order paper, up to one hour is allowed for the debate. The prime minister seems certain to overcome all defeats with his 80-strong majority.

It will then be up to the peers to decide whether the struggle for the parliamentary ping-pong should be prolonged or the will of the house chosen to be pursued, which seems most likely. Labor, the Liberal Democrat and independent crossbench peers ignored repeated warnings from ministers not to change the bill. They insisted not to stop Brexit, but to better formulate the legislation.

