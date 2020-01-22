Brewers Home Baseball Stadium Is Renamed American Family Field Corporate Financing

advertisement

MILWAUKEE (AP) – The Milwaukee Brewers’ home stadium will get a new name next year after a 20-year contract with Miller has expired.

American Family Insurance announced Tuesday evening that Miller Park would become American Family Field on January 1. A new logo and other brand elements will be released later this year.

advertisement

The Brewers announced the 15-year naming contract with American Family a year ago, but the name of the baseball stadium was not yet known.

“The American Family Field name includes what we’ve learned from fans, breweries, and market research, including analyzing our brand and other sports facility names,” said Jack Salzwedel, American family chairman and CEO, in the announcement.

No contractual terms have been announced. The deal with Miller was worth $ 40 million. The brewery, now MillerCoors, showed little or no interest in expanding the naming rights.

The insurance company also has the naming rights for the main amphitheater at Summerfest, the music festival on the lakeshore of Milwaukee.

The Madison-based company is the 13th largest property and casualty insurance group in the country and the top home and vehicle insurer in Wisconsin.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

,

advertisement