One of the most important aspects of Country Cares, an annual event at the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, is the way artists connect with patients, which Brett Kissel experienced on his first visit.

The country singer, originally from Alberta, Canada, made his St. Jude debut in 2020 at Country Cares for St. Jude. During his hospital stay, Kissel had the opportunity to meet a patient named Jasmine who has leukemia. In a conversation with Jasmine’s mother, Kissel learned that during the course of her treatment Jasmine developed an infection that entered her brain and caused her to lose her speech. Her mother remembers that Jasmine sang a Frozen song on October 5. The next day her ability to speak was gone.

“I was impressed,” admits Taste of Country, a father of three, and adds that Jasmine’s family is optimistic about her recovery.

“The tests that St. Jude will and will do make them very confident that not only will they cure their cancer, but that Jasmine can also lead a normal life,” he continues. “It’s funny how families in these situations only ask for normality, not for the unusual, they just want to be normal. And St. Jude gives them this chance.”

Kissel released his fourth studio album Now or Never in January 2020. His single “Drink About Me”, released in 2019, reached number 1 on the Canadian country charts. During his career, he won 10 Canadian Country Music Awards and two Juno Awards.

From February 6th to 7th, Taste of Country supports more than a dozen country radio stations with a webathon / radiothon for fundraising for the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Almost $ 9.2 million has been raised in the past five joint efforts, and additional TSM stations have been added during the year. If you would like to donate, find out about various options here.

