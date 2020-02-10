He was a big problem in Canada when Brett Kissel decided to move to the United States with his family. The married triple father knew he could continue to win awards and be number 1 in his home country, but his heart – and music – kept calling him to Nashville, where he eventually moved to release his last album, Now or Never, which came out at the beginning of the year.

“You know, it wasn’t difficult for me at all,” Kissel told PopCulture.com about the decision. “We are very, very proud of our roots in the north and the great success that we had there, but we understand that the power of all things comes from Nashville country music. Everyone around the world knows that, so we do wanted to make an effort to come here to Music City and bring my country music brand to the capital of country music. “

Now or Never is Kissel’s fourth album on Warner Music Canada and by far the one he is most proud of.

“It is real love work,” said Kissel. “I think every artist will say that he really put his heart and soul into a project. I was very proud of everything I’ve done so far, but I tried to add extra equipment or energy From writing to what I did in the studio, all I wanted to do was destroy the box that I think is suitable for country music.

“We have some really great traditional songs, but we also have some big hits that are really popular,” he added. “It’s a really good group of songs that I’m very proud of.”

Kissel’s current single “She Drives Me Crazy” is also a moment in history, at least in country music. Kissel employed an almost exclusively female crew for the video and was occupied by his two young daughters Mila and Aria.

“My wife and I talked about it extensively,” said Kissel. “One of the really cool things is that we brought our little girls to the set to be in the video, but also to be on the set to see all the moving parts and the great strength in our industry and all these great things to see roles they can have. “

Kissel vows to continue to promote gender equality and is committed to doing everything to help women in country music.

“Everyone has the opportunity to do their part and I’m absolutely not afraid to go this route,” said Kissel. “I am very excited to do this and if I have the opportunity to support both sides I will do it. I think the time is now. I give my beautiful wife Cecilia a lot of recognition. I am very, very proud to my two little girls I can’t believe the strength and passion and strength that I see in these two little people.

“And so I don’t even do it for myself because it doesn’t have to be anything. I thought this was a great start to becoming purely feminine in this video,” he continued. “I think we have a great opportunity to support both sides and make sure that if there is someone who is great for this job, we are going to let them do the best possible job for them. And the reality is that there are so many great ones Women who have been overlooked in our business and I don’t think it will take long. “

Buy now or never by visiting Kissel’s website.

Photo credit: Getty / Andrew Francis Wallace