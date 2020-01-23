Brennan wants more big day shows from Donegal

advertisement

Jamie Brennan wants to be more influential in the big games for Donegal this year, admitting that last year’s Super 8s were a disappointment for himself and the team.

Blessed with explosive speed, the Bundoran man is a deadly finisher and strengthened his reputation by scoring 2-11 when Donegal retained his Ulster SFC title last summer.

While beating 0-3 against Meath, he failed to score in two major Super 8s games against Kerry and Mayo, the last being Ballybofey’s visitors in Saturday’s Allianz Football League opener.

“You want to try to go one step further,” he says, “last year in the Super 8s, I probably didn’t meet my standards and that is something that I need to improve.”

“Last year there was more pressure on the marking, and I probably didn’t know how to handle it, as I would have liked.

“It’s about being influential, that’s the beauty of team sport, different players excel on different days.

I try to improve my game on all aspects. There are such fine lines and even against Kerry there was only a jump of the ball between a goal or not a goal.

Brennan says losing Mayo in last year’s Super 8 has hurt Donegal even more than Tyrone’s defeat the year before.

Donegal had lost to Tyronein 2018 and was determined to return to the Super 8s last summer and correct the mistakes to make sure they reached Ireland’s semi-finals, but it didn’t happen.

Mayo bullied them and outsmarted in Castlebar and star ahead Brennan admits: “That was really a hard one to take, which hurt”.

“On the big schedule of things that we didn’t do, but Mayo put us in that position, and I think that the most disappointing thing was that we couldn’t overcome that.

“It was not obvious that we were eliminated.

“Mayo dictated it in terms of physicality and we couldn’t really leave our mark on the game.

“The worst thing was that we were still five minutes to play and did not start scoring the necessary scores.

“It was a difficult one, but hopefully we will get our chance again and start again.”

Brennan, 23, has completed his studies at Sligo IT in Nutrition and can start a Masters in September. Until then he will coach around schools and clubs, which gives him enough time to concentrate on his game.

Although two points for a home crowd on Saturday would be a very nice way to start the season, Brennan knows that it “would not correct last year’s mistakes”.

Many of our games with them are very tight. They have a physicality and are an experienced team that is used to improving our results. You can see when games go to the extreme.

“We have to reach that level and ultimately our goal is, I think, to go back to the Super 8s to see if we can improve after this stage and make progress this time.”

