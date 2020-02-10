CHRIS MARSHALL / STUFF

Long-distance swimming guru Philip Rush greets Michael Wells when he comes out of the lake shortly before midnight on Sunday. To Rushs: “You can have Michael for 10 minutes, then you’d better go back.” Wells was aware enough to see the brighter side. “I know you did that, Philip.”

The Australian architect Michael Wells has successfully nursed the 40.2 km long Lake Taupō – and is thus the first swimmer to use this style.

Wells emerged from the water near the Taupō Yacht Club just before midnight on Sunday. After his 20-hour and 10-minute marathon swim, he understandably missed the words, even though he had muttered that the pain in his ankles was “excruciating”.

Whether Wells broke or set other records was “a gray area,” said coach Philip Rush on Tuesday morning, amidst the support of two Wellington freestyle swimmers in the same task.

Rush, a specialist in long-distance swimming in the open water, said it looked like the longest breaststroke ever was 22 hours (without a wetsuit), but the longest distance had been Wells’ effort (considering a dog’s leg in his leg ) Of course, was unofficially 41.6 km).

CHRIS MARSHALL / STUFF

Wells congratulates his son Arlow after swimming.

“Given his swimming skills, it’s absolutely amazing.”

Wells previously swam across Darwin Harbor, about five miles away, to raise money for breast cancer research after the death of his sister Susan in 2017.

Counting towards the end against Wells, Rush said on Sunday evening that the control gates of the Waikato River were closed.

“There was no pull that helped him.”

On Monday afternoon, Wells was less pale than when he emerged from the lake when he told of a reflection that he had captured by himself, but which was now obviously sunburnt.

CHRIS MARSHALL / STUFF

The fountains rest on Monday afternoon. While the wetsuit protected him from the cold, using sunscreen in the water would never take 20 hours – his daughter Lucy joked that he had a reverse tan (reddened feet, white legs).

He could report that his lower legs still hurt a lot, but his arms had recovered.

Although he had almost ideal conditions during most of the swim, it seemed a bit choppy from Wharewaka Point to the yacht club, he said.

In addition to the obvious physical challenge, swimming had been a mental control exercise. He had had to take about half of his thinking away from the idea that he would complete it in 16 to 17 hours.

Now he had to think: “I was swimming”.

“People swam and ended up in the hospital. Some have started and are not done yet. I did it and I’m fine.”

He was also grateful that Rush had kept him in the dark about how long the swim had taken, and admitted that the open water experience was certainly not like swimming in a pool.

By the end of the swim, Wells had raised approximately $ 15,000 for the respective breast cancer foundations in New Zealand and Australia.

The donation pages remained open for a few weeks.

“If someone doesn’t want to donate but recognizes the importance of running a scan, the campaign worked.

“In New Zealand, about 600 women die of breast cancer every year, and 20 of them are in the Taupō district – there are a lot of dying people who don’t have to. This is the holy grail, I think.”