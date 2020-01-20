Breaking the Buckeyes: Preview of the Fiesta Bowl with beatwriter Eleven Warriors

advertisement

Compared to 2016, an improved passing game for the Buckeyes stands out.

We’re nearing the start between Ohio State Buckeyes # 2 and Clemson Tigers # 3 (Saturday 8:00 p.m. ET / ESPN).

Dan Hope, lead reporter at Eleven Warriors, Ohio’s athletics base, gives us an overview of the unbeaten Buckeyes and his breakdown for the game.

advertisement

Hope offers a unique perspective when he told Clemson about the Buckeyes in the 2015 and 2016 seasons with Orange & White and the Anderson Independent Mail.

TNet: Ohio State led a number of points this season and ended the season unbeaten. The seeds are already there, but what made you choose the best team in college football?

Hope: I would have voted Ohio State number 1 in the college football playoff because I believe that the combination of statistics and big wins has given the Buckeyes the most complete curriculum vitae among the three unbeaten teams. You can argue that the LSU’s wins over Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Auburn were more impressive than the Ohio state wins over Wisconsin, Penn State, Michigan, and Cincinnati – which the committee ultimately found sufficient to help the LSU win the top Seeding – but the Buckeyes are a more complete team with better defense. You can argue that Clemson is the most comprehensive team in college football – statistically, Ohio State and Clemson are in no way inferior – but Clemson just didn’t face as much competition as Ohio State and LSU. All three teams are excellent and we’ll find out who’s the best college football team this year over the next two weeks, but I think the Buckeyes had the most impressive regular season overall.

TNet: Piggyback, what are the biggest differences between the 2016 Clemson-excluded team and the 2019 Buckeyes that Tiger fans will see? How much has Ryan Day already shaped the program?

Hope: First of all, this team from Ohio has a much better offense. The 2016 Buckeyes struggled to throw the ball out all season and their one-dimensional offense proved to be a serious mistake in this Fiesta Bowl. This year’s Buckeyes have a multi-dimensional offense that combines an excellent running game with an elite quarterback at Justin Fields and a talented, diverse group of receivers. I would be stunned if Clemson could turn them off after three years. Much of the Ohio State’s offensive development can be attributed to Ryan Day, who still heads offensive as head coach and adapts his plan excellently to Buckeyes personnel, while the defensive coach he brought with him this year has taken a tremendous turn for leadership a defense that struggled in 2018.

TNet: You covered Clemson with Orange & White / Independent Mail and you’ve been with the Buckeyes for the past few seasons. How did you feel about the Clemson program from then until now?

Hope: Reporting on Clemson for the 2015 and 2016 seasons gave me the opportunity to witness the Tiger’s breakthrough as a national powerhouse, and their standing on the mountain of college football has only grown stronger since then. While the Tigers felt like David against Goliath in their national championship games against Alabama, they are no longer the “little old Clemson”. No program has been more successful in the past half a decade than that of Dabo Swinney, which means that Swinney and the Tigers are right next to Saban and the Crimson Tide as an evil empire from the Ohio State fan base. Clemson can firmly establish itself as the premier college football program if it wins the playoffs again this year, and since recruiting class # 1 is signed for 2020, I don’t expect Tigers to succeed sometime soon.

TNet: What is the biggest attack and defense key for the Buckeyes on Saturday?

Hope: The Buckeyes must be able to attack one of J.K. Dobbins and their line of attack. It looks like Justin Fields is not quite healthy, which could make him more vulnerable to Clemson’s pass rush, and the Buckeyes can’t rely on him to keep relegating them to third relegation against such a good pass defense Tiger’. I think the Buckeyes’ offensive line in play could have an advantage over Clemson’s defensive line. This is what they need to stay in front of the chains and move the ball across the field.

On the defensive, the Ohio State secondary player faces the biggest test of the year against Trevor Lawrence, Tee Higgins, Justyn Ross and Amari Rodgers. The back end of Buckeyes’ defenses have been excellent year-round, but they’re not dealing with a quarterback like Lawrence or receivers like Higgins and Ross. I can’t imagine that the state of Ohio will shut them down completely, but the Buckeyes have to limit big games and prevent some major failures that Chase Young and her line of defense can certainly help if they put pressure on Lawrence. Ohio’s cornerbacks have played as well as everyone else throughout the season, but they need to be prepared for the increasing competition on Saturday.

TNet: How do you see the development of the game and what is your final point prediction?

Hope: On paper it looks like the game fits almost evenly, and neither team has any notable weaknesses on either side of the ball. Therefore, I expect that it will be a four-quarter game in a nutshell that will be decided on a score either way. I consider this a 50/50 game in which both teams have the same chance of winning. Ultimately, it is about who has the better game plan, does better and makes fewer mistakes on Saturday. A big game could be all it takes to swing this game in favor of either team. But as good as Ryan Day and the Buckeyes have mastered all the challenges they face this season, it’s hard for me to compete against them, and I think this Ohio State team – a much better team than that Ohio State team of 2016 – is able to be the one to turn the tables and eventually win a victory over Clemson. So I go with a final score prediction from Ohio State 31, Clemson 28.

TigerNet Q&A on Eleven Warriors

Watkins’ great achievement is key to three tigers appearing in the Super Bowl for the first time

Clemson awards team honors, Michael Dean Perry receives Dawkins award

advertisement