TV presenter Caroline Flack was found dead in her London apartment.

The body of the 40-year-old former Love Island presenter was discovered at her home.

Her family was informed, the mirror reports.

Flack’s tragic death devastated the fans.

She recently returned to the UK after spending some time in Los Angeles, where she took a wellness break after deciding to leave Love Island.

She was due to stand trial next month after not pleading guilty to assault after an argument with her boyfriend Lewis Burton.

Flack worked on programs such as the Fame Academy, I’m A Celebrity … Get me out of here !, Britain’s Got More Talent and The X Factor.

But she became a household name when she hosted Love Island and his spin-off series Aftersun from 2015 to 2019, but resigned after her arrest.

She had denied the battering charge.

After a court visit in December 2019, she was prohibited from contacting her friend.

Former tennis professional Lewis publicly declared his love for Caroline on Valentine’s Day.

He had confirmed that they were still together by sharing photos of the couple in happier times.

He wrote: “Happy Valentine. I love you.” In December, Caroline announced that she would leave her Love Island job just days before her departure for South Africa to host the first winter series.

She confirmed the message and wrote on Instagram: “Love Island has been my world for five years, it is the best show on TV.

“In order not to spoil the attention of the upcoming series, I think the best thing I can do is retire for series 6.”

