For breaker fans, this could be good news before they hope to get the real dose of positivity this weekend.

Scotty Hopson, the star import and driving force for the Kiwi Club’s second half of Australia’s NBL season, said Stuff he would definitely consider returning to New Zealand for the 2020-21 season.

There’s still a bit of work to do to deal with this eventuality, but even Hopson’s apparent willingness to consider returning to the club for a second season should probably be celebrated. The man is on the verge of being the best in the entire league and has been downright inspiring since returning to a remarkable turnaround at the Auckland-based club after a knee injury.

At the halfway point of their campaign, the Breakers were a miserable 4:10 and had made headlines for the wrong reasons, including an embarrassing series of bad decisions regarding the import of bad boy Glen Rice Jr. Now they are ahead of the regular season finale Friday night in Christchurch against the southeast of Melbourne, Phoenix, on the verge of something very special.

The fourth-placed breakers will need a win against Phoenix to improve to 15-13 and likely a Melbourne defeat in one of their two finals (against Cairns on Thursday and SE Melbourne on Sunday) to hold the top four and on to the playoffs. Brisbane also holds an unlikely math chance in the finals.

If it worked out, it would be the most unlikely post-game breakers run in club history considering what position they were at half-time.

Hopson, who clinched the season’s top 31 points with 7 rebounds, 4 assists and 2 steals in last Friday’s decisive victory at the Brisbane Bullets, said he loves riding with this tight breakers group in his first season down under.

Enough to consider returning to a club that, given its contributions for the 2019-20 season, must at least try to re-sign all three imports this season.

ANTHONY AU-YEUNG / GETTY IMAGES

Scotty Hopson: “The last time we were in Christchurch, we found that we could get the ball rolling for some success.”

“There is definitely a chance (I’ll be back),” he said before training on Atlas Place on Wednesday. “I’ll have to sit down with my agent at the end of the season and rate it, but it’s definitely a chance.”

Why not? Born in Tennessee, he admitted that with this reduced rotation at the Breakers, he had as much fun as with anyone else in his professional career. They have won 10 of their 13 games since Corey Webster retired in China and five of their last six games have entered the playoffs. Hopson was the king of the claws at that time and won the games with incredible frequency.

“Man, the boys are really keen basketball players right now and it feels great to be a part of it,” added Hopson.

“We just ironed out a few things and started playing high quality basketball,” he said of the unlikely run, largely without Webster or Next Stars, who signed RJ Hampton, and Jarrad Weeks, which has been a hot topic in the past few weeks Shoulder injury. “It started last time we were in Christchurch (a 90-84 win against SEM Phoenix on December 20th). That day I felt like we could see that we really got the ball rolling this season can bring.

“That’s what catapulted it.”

GRAHAM DENHOLM / GETTY PICTURES

Scotty Hopson has scored a number of big goals to get the Breakers into the playoffs.

Hopson, who averaged just under 19 points, almost 6 rebounds and 4.4 points, said the players were aware of the permutations for this weekend, but should focus on the only task they could control.

“We certainly need some things to go our way – one or two teams to lose, one or two to win – but we have to focus on what we are doing, and that continues to play good basketball. We have to play everyone. ” Game and every possession of the ball is our last, because on Friday it could actually be. “

But Hopson, who was an elite performer in Europe and had two short stints in the NBA, made it clear that the past season had left an indelible mark on him.

“I really enjoy it. It’s been great since I’ve been here. The fans in New Zealand really welcomed me with open arms and everyone in the Breakers organization did nothing but the same thing.”

“I’ve been trying to be the best I can be since I’ve been here. It’s only a special moment to see that we came from so far below to be in the playoff competition again. It feels really well. “

Hopson also had some special ratings for kiwi teammates Tom Abercrombie and Finn Delany, who were instrumental in this surge in the late season. Abercrombie was named the club’s MVP at the award ceremony this week, and Delany has grown up as a walking double-double who shows respect in this league.

“Tom was exceptional,” said Hopson. “He’s probably the best captain I’ve ever had on a team. The man comes to work every day, through hell or flood, man. When we were down, had bad nights and lost some games, he was steadfast in of effort. ” He gave in and led as the captain.

“That alone speaks for his qualities as a player and for what he brings to the table. I was glad that he received the MVP award.”

And about 24-year-old Delany, possibly the best young player in this league: “Finn is one of the hardest working guys on this team. I’m glad that he has had a little success on the basketball court and so all this work pays off for him out. “

Sounds like a couple of Hopson teammates might be tempted to play another season.