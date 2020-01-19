advertisement

After almost 50 years of comic heritage, Morbius the living vampire will finally make his theatrical debut in this year’s self-titled solo film. It’s a Marvel movie that maybe nobody has seen, although the development of a Morbius feature dates back to 2000, when Artisan Entertainment partnered with Marvel to select fifteen of its comic features for feature customizations, one of which was his Title was included. But the theatrical legacy of this character goes back even further, almost as far back as Marvel’s film history in and of itself, when the character was originally to be premiered in late 1998 blade,

After Howard the Duck from 1986, Blade was of course only Marvel’s second major project – and much more successful. While X-Men and Spider-Man are honoring the massive comic book boom that has been going on for two decades, Blade has done so much to open the door so that both films can be made in the first place. It was a film about an obscure character, a massive game, and it paid off. Since the film was so risky, it’s actually a little surprising that director Stephen Norrington and writer David Goyer thought about making a sequel first, even if the joke ended at some point.

To refresh everyone’s memory when they need it, Blade, as we know it, ends so that the vampire hunter and human Karen appear on a roof after their fight against Deacon Frost. Karen, who healed herself from the infection, offers to help Blade heal as well. However, after his thirst for blood has rekindled, he only suggests that she make him a stronger serum, as he still needs his skills to do his job. The film then goes to Moscow, where Blade will take down some Russian vampires.

advertisement

In the beginning, in the deleted end, this roof scene lasted a little longer. Klinge is still asking Karen to continue her healing because, as he says, “I still have a job to do.” This time Karen says to him, “You’re on the watch.” A person watches the conversation from above near building. This figure is none other than Morbius. All in all, this blatant sequel to one end may be a little too flashy, but it’s also deliciously cheesy.

This ending was filmed and has been in pretty poor quality online for years. Unfortunately, a higher-resolution version has never appeared, although I would appreciate behind-the-scenes footage or photos if there were such recordings, if they exist at all.

But imagine the following: Morbius made his debut at the end of a film to go straight to a sequel in which he would be a central figure before we even had Spider-Man on the big screen. In addition, this is the kind of direct, obvious sequel that the MCU is known for and that was shot a decade before Iron Man was released. Damn it, Marvel would only try X-Men: The Last Stand in 2006. So what happened? Why was this amazing set-up scrapped at all?

The question is mainly answered by the author David Goyer in the DVD comment. The end should be a sequel in which Morbius would be the main enemy. That was the idea of ​​Goyer and director Stephen Norrington and would have been the backbone of his sequel. but when Norrington left, that idea went with him. Guillermo del Toro came on board to conduct Blade II and of course wanted to do his own thing. This led to what most fans consider to be the best film in the Blade series.

It’s interesting to think of Morbius as the villain in the sequel to Blade and what that might have looked like. Yes, the character made his debut as a Spider-Man villain and he has a long history of rivalry with Blade, but he was never anything less than personable. It would be surprising to portray him as an absolute opponent, although it is also possible that this hypothetical long dead blade II saw the two anti-heroes take on a greater threat. Since Morbius is not a vampire – or at least someone who came to vampirism with extremely unconventional means – and often struggles to keep his thirst for blood under control, he has a lot in common with Blade. I have often assumed that their longstanding hatred of each other is due to how much of themselves they see in the other, as there are so many similarities between the two. After all, vampires tend to look irritated in a mirror.

Unfortunately, everything that this version of Blade II has brought with it is pure speculation, since, despite the filmed introduction of Morbius, there was apparently never a screenplay. Further ideas also went to introduce the cartoon characters Frank Drake and Hannibal King, the latter of whom would eventually appear in Blade Trinity, played by Ryan Reynolds. Stephen Norrington declined the offer to lead the sequel, and del Toro came up with obviously great results with his own vampire mythology. However, Norrington had a much larger role in the introduction of Morbius at the end of the original blade than most fans would have ever thought of guessing. I had always played Morbius in the scrapped cameo played by a nameless stuntman, but the truth is much more interesting than The person wearing Morbius’ swaying coat in this cut finale is none other than director Stephen Norrington.

This is both astonishing and completely surprising, as it meant not having to hire someone for an incredibly short role, and also that you can’t see any details about Morbius except for his characteristic long, black hair.

After leaving Blade, Norrington was involved in numerous other projects, including several other Marvel films. In 2001, he was appointed director of Ghost Rider before the project moved from Dimension to Columbia. The same year, he signed a contract to direct The Hands of Shang-Chi: Master of Kung Fu, which had been in development for years but was never active, and Norrington was replaced by Yuen Wooping in 2005 as a director in 2007 to stage the remake of Clash of the Titans, which he left on the grounds that he never grew up with the original and instead handed the reigns over to director Louis Leterrier of Incredible Hulk. In 2008, Norrington announced that he would stage a remake of The Crow, and stayed with it for a few years before leaving in 2013. Since then, several other filmmakers have come out of this project and gone. Norrington was also founded by Robert Englund as a member of Freddy vs. Referred to Jason in 2001. Shortly before Norrington acted as a member – and shortly after Rob Bottin disappeared from both the development of this film and the industry – Englund found that another filmmaker had done so when I was talking to Horror Online, I got into it Project One: “I think they wanted to go with Guillermo del Toro, whom I love. I loved Cronos and Mimic. But he’s busy with Blade II right now. ‘

Up to this point of time Norrington would have rejected Blade II and left del Toro to replace him. Del Toro left Freddy against Jason and Norrington to replace him. Which, if it is true, is an amazingly perfect cycle of development hell. Apart from the quotations from Englund, the involvement of the two directors never seemed to be justified. Therefore, it is possible that none of them were ever as seriously involved in the project as rumors led fans to believe.

Norrington’s last film as a director was The League of Extraordinary Gentlemen in 2003. As a big fan of this first blade, I would like to finally see him staging something else that is actually being done. Blade would have been a piece of cake to get Morbius on the screen, but it’s crazy to see the character debut in his own solo film two decades later. It’s a natural instinct to think it’s crazy that comic culture has grown to such a size that characters like Morbius can get their own film, but the truth is that they’re tied to Spider-Man and played a prominent role in the 90s When the film came out, Morbius was probably a better-known character than Blade. Although Blade also had some appearances in this cartoon, they were minor guest appearances, like many other Marvel heroes.

Between then and now there was another outlet where Morbius was to make his live action debut: the short-lived Blade: The Series. This show, which only ran thirteen episodes on Spike, was canceled after an extreme cliffhanger. David Goyer and everyone involved seemed to think that a second season was almost guaranteed and there were concrete plans as to what the second season would include. While rumors of the inclusion of Morbius have been circulating for a long time, they have never been confirmed and there is almost no possibility that they are true, as at this point the Spider-Man franchise was in full swing and the character was firmly associated with Sony was. However: Blade: The series was supposed to mark another Marvel character’s live-action debut long before they finally came on the screen, as the supernatural vigilante knight should appear in season two if it had been shot. Moon Knight is currently developing a Disney + series.

For a character (and film) that is hardly ever mentioned, along with other basic Marvel heroes, Blade has done a lot to make this herolastic climate possible in an unconventional, crucial, and unfortunately largely forgotten way.

advertisement