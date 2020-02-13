When she died, I lost part of myself.

Bre Payton was the love of my life and the woman I wanted to marry. The day after I spoke to my family about the nature of the ring, I found that Bre was passed out in the hospital.

Two days later, on December 28, 2018, she was gone. Aspiring writer and political expert. Loving daughter and siblings. Pasta snob. Makeup queen. Christ follower and faithful friend. Disappeared at the age of 26. I would not wish the pain associated with such a loss to my worst enemies.

This suffering, as I understand it, is the law of life. Everyone suffers. Some may endure more pain than others, but the law remains and I am certainly not liberated. Not yet.

The piece of me that I lost the day Bre died is the ink I use to write my chapter in the Gospel of the Cross. These pages are full of currency: loneliness, heartache, doubt, confusion and fear. Every suffering worked against my sins. A bargain for my soul.

Not a day goes by when I don’t think about what happened to her and what could have happened if she had lived. I often dream of the important life events that I would have shared with her: marriage. Children. Your homemade pasta. Anniversaries. High age. More pasta. Grandchildren. I beg her for one last moment.

More currency.

One of the last conversations with Bre was about how different our lives have been since we met three years ago. Towards the end of the conversation, she told me that change is something you can rely on in life. I’ve heard that before. It is not a novel saying, but for some reason it has impressed me and penetrates my mind from time to time. I now know that Bre has indicated what will come in a few days. The cross is change and a guide, and tragedy forces you to choose a path. Either you approach Christ and his suffering or you walk the path of self-destruction. There is no in between.

I think I chose the earlier route, although from time to time the rejection of the cross seems tempting. The only truth that has helped me endure the pain is that Christ did not come to eradicate suffering. He came to sanctify it. Bre was a strong woman of faith and I know that she would have wanted me not only to endure my suffering but also to do it with confidence. The purification of the soul is the distinction at the end of the tunnel and it is worth holding on to.

I don’t know why Bre was taken from us and I may never find out. Trust in God’s divine providence is not easy and the trials and difficulties that have arisen after her death are difficult to shoulder. However, there is eternal hope. Because we know that the stone rolled away and the grave was empty.

Ryan Colby is the media relations manager for a non-profit organization in D.C.