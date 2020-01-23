Brazos County investigates possible case of coronavirus KWKT

advertisement

Posted: Jan 23 2020 / 01:16 PM CST / Updated: Jan 23 2020 / 01:16 PM CST

A box of masks imported from Japan is located in a Yifeng pharmacy in Wuhan, China, Wednesday, January 22, 2020. Pharmacies in Wuhan restrict customers to buying one mask at a time due to high demand and are concerned about an outbreak of a new one coronavirus. The number of cases of the new virus has risen to more than 400 in China and the death toll to 9, the Chinese health authorities said. (AP Photo / Dake Kang)

The Brazos County health district announced on Thursday that it is investigating a possible case of the Novel Coronavirus 2019.

The patient recently traveled from Wuhan, China, where the disease killed at least 17 people and closed the entire city.

The district says health care providers were aware of the virus and quickly recognized the patient’s symptoms. That person is kept isolated at home while more is being tested.

On Wednesday, Emily Kaye of FOX44 spoke with the McLennan County Health District about the risks that the corona virus entails for Central Texas.

The general public is encouraged to take these preventive actions:

• Everyone 6 months and older is encouraged to take one

flu shot.

• Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. Like soap

and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

• Do not touch your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands.

• Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

• Stay at home if you are sick.

• Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue and then throw the tissue in the trash.

• Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

