Photo: Kin Cheung, AP

Brazos County investigates first suspected case of coronavirus in Texas

The health district of Brazos County is investigating a suspected case of the mysterious pneumonia-like virus that claimed 25 lives in China and was first confirmed in the US earlier this week.

The case concerns a student from Texas A&M University who recently traveled from Wuhan, China, the district where the so-called 2019 corona virus originated. The student went to an emergency department of the hospital with mild symptoms on Wednesday evening, according to the health district of the province of Brazos.

“He presented at the ER out of concern because he had been to Wuhan, not because of the severity of his symptoms,” Dr. said. Eric Wilke, health authority for the health district of the province of Brazos, at a news conference broadcast on Facebook on Thursday. “He’s doing well.”

The student is currently alone in the house, not in the hospital.

The case would be the first for the state of Texas. About 90 miles outside of Houston, Brazos County is home to the towns of Bryan and College Station, where Texas A&M is located.

Wilkes said the student’s viral samples were sent to the Atlanta-based Center for Disease Control and Prevention, which should have results within 24 hours of receiving. He said the CDC should receive the samples by Friday.

Wilke also said that the Brazos County officials work under the assumption that the student was in class and started taking steps to identify potential contacts, although they are waiting for the CDC results to see if they need to increase the effort . He said the risk for the campus community was low because the student had no symptoms until Wednesday night.

Wilkes praised health care providers who he mentioned very consciously of the public health guidelines about the virus and quickly acknowledged that the patient met the test criteria. “They’ve done everything well,” Wilkes said, including reporting from the health department.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which confirmed a case Monday, a man in his thirties in Washington State, is currently investigating travelers from China at airports in Atlanta, Chicago, Los Angeles, San Francisco and New York as part of efforts to prevent the spread of the virus in the United States.

George Bush Intercontinental Airport in Houston tweeted earlier this week that federal agencies have so far seen no need to screen passengers at Houston airports for signs of the virus and a spokesperson said nothing has changed since then, probably because the Brazos case County only currently suspected, not confirmed.

It is unclear via which airport the Texas A&M student traveled. Wilkes said the health department doesn’t have that information yet and the Bush airport spokesperson said there is no indication that the student has traveled through Houston.

Bush Airport has a few direct flights to and from China, but none to and from Wuhan.

An expert in Houston said he would think that any international airport that takes passengers from China would want to screen for the virus.

“Because people left Wuhan before quarantine, there have been cases in other parts of China,” said Peter Hotez, director of the Center for Vaccine Development at Texas Children’s Hospital. “For example, there have been cases in Hong Kong, Shanghai and Beijing, and chances are they will see in other Chinese cities.”

On Thursday, Bush airport tweeted that the Transport Security Administration has determined that health warning flyers will be posted at all of their airport checkpoints. The flyers advise travelers from Wuhan to call a doctor and tell them that they were in the district if they became ill within two weeks of departure.

