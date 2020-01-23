Brazos County health officials investigate a possible case of coronavirus

advertisement

BRYAN, Texas (KTRK) – The Brazos County Health District is investigating a suspected case of coronavirus.

According to the authorities, the patient had traveled from Wuhan, China, where the coronavirus originated.

Healthcare providers said they “knew the public health guidelines for novel coronavirus and quickly realized that the patient met the criteria for coronavirus testing.”

Officials say the patient is kept isolated at home while screening is underway.

The health district says if there is a confirmed case, they will report it immediately.

This is not the first possible case of coronavirus in the United States.

A passenger who landed at Los Angeles International Airport on Wednesday evening was hospitalized for a preventive medical exam.

ABC News reports that it is unclear whether the passenger traveling by flight from Mexico City has a corona virus or what symptoms have occurred.

This development came a day after Los Angeles County health officials said it was “very possible” that at least one patient would be treated in the region considering the number of people traveling between Southern California and China.

Los Angeles officials said there have been no local cases of the Chinese-based corona virus to date. However, they note that the volume of travel has increased with the New Year holidays in China.

While the flu season was in full swing, health authorities reminded people to take the precautions they should take at this time each year.

The first travel-related case in the United States was announced on Tuesday by a Washington state person who had recently traveled to Wuhan, China. At least 17 deaths related to the virus have been reported in China, with more than 550 people infected with the new corona virus in Wuhan.

According to the CDC, the coronavirus can be transmitted by coughing and sneezing, close personal contact such as shaking hands and touching a surface with the virus, and then touching the mouth, nose, or eyes before washing hands among people.

Symptoms of the coronavirus include fever, cough, shortness of breath and sore throat.

Children, older adults, and people with weakened immune systems may experience more severe symptoms, including death.

