advertisement

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) – Brazilian Joao Olavo Soares de Souza was suspended for life by the International Tennis Federation for match manipulation and corruption and fined $ 200,000.

The Tennis Integrity Unit announced the sanctions on Saturday after a hearing earlier in the month in London. The 31-year-old Brazilian has been provisionally suspended since March last year.

An assessment of the integrity unit revealed that Souza was involved in game manipulation at ATP Challenger and ITF Futures tournaments in Brazil, Mexico, the United States and the Czech Republic between 2015 and 2019.

advertisement

The anti-corruption hearing officer, Richard McLaren, was guilty of having blamed Souza for failing to inform about the corrupt practices, not cooperating with an investigation – including the destruction of evidence – and for asking other actors not to do their best.

Souza achieved a career-high singles ranking of 69 in April 2015.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

,

advertisement