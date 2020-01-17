Brazil removes culture secretary after the video echoes Goebbels - World News

advertisement

Brazilian culture minister Roberto Alvim was released on Friday after posting a video in which he appeared to be copying a speech by Nazi propaganda chief Joseph Goebbels.

The video, released on Thursday and announcing national revitalization awards for the Brazilian arts, quickly went viral and provoked outrage at being sometimes literally comparable to Goebbels’ speech.

In a statement, President Jair Bolsonaro said Alvim’s position had become untenable after his “unfortunate comments”.

“I reaffirm our rejection of totalitarian and genocidal ideologies,” said Bolsonaro, adding his government’s unconditional support for the Jewish community.

In the video, Alvim, a theater director appointed by Bolsonaro last year, announced the award as background music for a Wagner opera, Hitler’s favorite music.

“Brazilian art for the next decade will be heroic and national … and imperative because it will be rooted in our people’s urgent aspirations, or it will be nothing,” he said in the video.

Goebbels, Hitler’s notorious ideologist, explained to the theater directors during the Nazi regime: “German art of the next decade will be heroic, wildly romantic, objective and free of sentimentality, national with great pathos and just as imperative and binding or it will be nothing. ”

Alvim apologized on Facebook for an “unintentional mistake”.

“If I had known the origin of the phrase, I would never have used it,” said Alvim, explaining that the speech was based on the ideas of his aides.

