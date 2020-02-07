ATLANTA (AP) – Ronald Acuña Jr. says he was not motivated by another attempt for a rare 40-40 season.

The bigger goal is to give the Braves their first win in the postseason after almost 20 years.

The 22-year-old Acuña scored 41 home runs and stole 37 bases last season. He had to miss the last week of the regular season with a hip injury that ended his 40-40 hopes.

“I feel there is always time for that,” Acuña said last month through a translator.

Acuña was only three years old when the Braves won their last playoff series against Houston in 2001. Two consecutive NL-East titles have led to disappointing first-round playoffs, including losing to St. Louis last year in NL Division Series’ decisive game 5.

The Braves, who won 97 games last season, may be stronger after adding Marcell Ozuna to succeed Josh Donaldson. Other key figures are Relief Will Smith, the experienced left-hander Cole Hamels and catcher Travis d’Arnaud.

Freeman says the “Braves’ hunger is real” when they plan to report to their new spring training home in North Port, Florida.

General Manager Alex Anthopoulos signed Ozuna a one-year contract for $ 18 million. Johan Camargo and Austin Riley will compete on third base and Ozuna will play on the left field and play with Acuña on a suddenly crowded field. Smith could challenge Mark Melancon for the closer job. Hamels changes with Mike Soroka, Mike Foltynewicz and Max Fried.

Rookie righties Kyle Wright, Ian Anderson and Bryse Wilson are among the contestants fighting for fifth place in the rotation with left-handed Sean Newcomb and veteran Félix Hernández. Outfielder Cristian Pache and Drew Waters, two of the top positions in the organization, are closely monitored. Pache and Waters, who have only signed Ozuna for a year, could impress this spring with a look at the start in 2021.

Freeman, second baseman Ozzie Albies and shortstop Dansby Swanson are also locked up, while d’Arnaud will share time with Tyler Flowers as a catcher. Soroka could be the team’s new # 1 starter.

Manager Brian Snitker has to figure out the new outfield mix. He could hold Acuña in the right field and start Ender Inciarte in midfield. That would leave Nick Markakis and Adam Duvall on the bench. If Acuña starts in midfield, Markakis and Duvall could dodge. Trading could help relieve the congestion. The third basis is another concern. Riley showed great potential in his first few weeks as a rookie last season before collapsing sharply. Camargo has impressed Snitker with his off-season conditioning and determination to regain his form from 2018.

Anderson, Wright and Wilson hope to start rotating as Soroka and Fried have established themselves in 2019. Nevertheless, the comeback attempt by “King Felix” will be the well-being story of spring. Hernández is only 33 years old, but had an ERA of 6.40 in 15 starts last season in Seattle. The Braves open the season on March 26th in Arizona. Their first home game at the newly renamed Truist Park will be played against Miami on April 3.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

,