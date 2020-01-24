Bravery awards for Metrolink employees who nailed a knife man in an attack on Manchester Victoria

advertisement

Two Metrolink heroes who detained a terrorist sympathizer at the Manchester Victoria attack on New Year’s Eve were awarded bravery awards.

Adam Ward and Miah Uddin rushed to the scene after hearing Anna Charlton’s scream that had been stabbed alongside her partner James Knox when they went to the tram.

Metrolink Travel Safe employees and the British traffic police immediately faced the knife-wielding attacker Mahdi Mohamud.

They pinned the suspect at the train station and there was a fight in which 31-year-old policeman Lee Valentine was stabbed in the shoulder.

Mohamud, who repeatedly shouted, “This is for Allah,” was arrested and arrested by officials with the help of Adam and Miah.

Miah Uddin (left) and Adam Ward (right) with their Police Public Bravery Awards

(Image: GMP)

On November 27, Mohamud was sentenced to life imprisonment of at least 11 years after admitting three attempts to murder and possessing information that could be useful to a person who is committing or preparing a terrorist attack.

Manchester Crown Court learned that at the time of the New Year’s Eve attack last year, he was suffering from a mental illness and had been diagnosed with paranoid schizophrenia.

His lawyer Rebecca Trowler QC said that his extremist ideas and insult were “inextricably linked to his mental health.”

Earlier this month, Adam and Miah received the Public Police Bravery Award, which recognized their courage that night.

The awards come after Metrolink workers, as well as BTP officers Sergeant Lee Valentine, PC Marsha Selby, PC Ashleigh Williams and PC Tom Wright, received Chief Constable’s commendation for their bravery in 2019.

Upon receiving the award, Miah said, “On the night of the incident, I didn’t think about what I was doing, I just knew I needed to help.

“The officials were quickly on site and were able to keep the gentleman under excellent control until further support arrived.

Mahdi Mohamud is subjected by officials at Victoria Station

(Image: PA)

“I really liked the award ceremony. It was a proud night for me and my family.

“I would also like to thank Chief Constable Ian Hopkins for handing me my award that evening.”

Adam said he “just heard a scream” and “knew he had to try to help”.

He added: “I can only thank my colleagues from BTP for the same response.

“The ceremony was great and a good end to what had happened that night.”

Mahdi Mohamud

(Image: GMP)

Chief of Police Ian Hopkins, who presented their awards to Adam and Miah, said: “Adam and Miah ran to assist the BTP officers and helped arrest Mohamud regardless of their own personal safety.

“Without their valuable help, there could have been more or more life-threatening injuries, and their actions can only be described as brave, selfless, and highly commendable.

“Once they heard the screams, they showed extreme courage and helped end a terrible attack in seconds.”

