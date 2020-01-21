Brave and the beautiful spoilers: Wyatt makes difficult decisions

advertisement

Bold and the Beautiful fans know that Sally doesn’t let things just end up with her and Wyatt again. She is not a fan of Flo and she has a lot of people to support her in the starting blocks. She knows that she is better for Wyatt. We all know she’s better for Wyatt and we can’t help but wonder how many things in her world have to change before she can bring him to herself without this terrible girl standing in her way , Flo has to be lost and we are not afraid to say that. It is not good for Wyatt. He is a good person and she is not. You can’t just say that you regret everything you did and it was wrong when you knew it was wrong and you sat back and watched it all get worse because it just fits best to them.

Then there’s the fact that we don’t know how to focus on things that happened to Brooke and Quinn. They seem to be in the middle of a dispute over the Forrester family, and we have to ask ourselves why one of them thinks he has a say or a right in that family. They both got married, and Brooke is technically just a foot from the door right now to be a Forrester. Her husband cheated on her and she considered leaving, and she argues with the current matriarch of the family, who – at least not right now – has any marriage problems. Yes, we don’t believe that either. But this is going to be some very good things and we like to watch it all go down. It is entertainment to the fullest.

What happens to brave and beautiful?

You could say that she is a little unhappy.

What’s next on Bold and the Beautiful?

This type of week will bring some people together, but it is also the type of week that we can expect some people to grow apart. For one thing, we think Hope and Liam are growing apart from day to day. Although she wants to marry him, we don’t think she can handle the fact that he spends so much time with Steffy. Will she decide this week to give him his own ultimatum, which means that she’ll ask him to spend less time with the other baby he has with Steffy so that he spends less time with Steffy in general? We don’t know it is this week, but we do know that it will come. Especially after what she saw between them.

We now believe that Brooke and her sisters will move closer together than before, and we believe that they literally live the most interesting life. They live a life that makes little sense to us. They live their lives, but they don’t do it in the best way. You have to get rid of Shauna and hope to get rid of Quinn as a result. But they want to protect Brooke, and everyone will get together for it. It’s a sister thing, but we have to wonder how many people are put off by their desire to be that much together?

