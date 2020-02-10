Brave and beautiful fans can sum up everything that happened last week in the same words that we used in the previous weeks. Thomas will do everything to ensure that the woman he loves is his, which means that he will kill his mother. Quinn is on board now because she will do everything in her power to defeat Brooke and make her pay for hurting her friend Shauna. She’s all about her son, who is with Flo, but she’s in the middle of a war that is likely to end her marriage to Eric, considering how much he’s always been a Brooke fan. Wyatt made a mistake, we think he knows, and his guilt can’t keep him away from Sally, who turned him off hardcore. Brooke wants Liam to be with Hope, and she doesn’t listen to anyone.

Meanwhile, Liam and Steffy are only obsessed with their little girl, and spending time with her as a family is all they want to do in their lives. They love their family time, and every day we see them together is another day we see them amid a spark of heat. They have so much passion and warmth for each other and it is a real thing in many ways. They love it and it works for them and they are so happy about it. They want more from each other and they will definitely get it. They try not to interfere with all of this, but they find it more difficult each day not to want to be there for each other. They are all sorts of things that work in their favor and we can’t handle them in any way.

What happens to brave and beautiful?

Don’t miss Monica Ruiz’s # BoldandBeautiful debut on B&B today! pic.twitter.com/KapGfJGWvV

– Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) February 7, 2020

We love a wonderful guest star!

What’s next on Bold and the Beautiful?

Rivalries and Deceptions 💥 Everything is on #BoldandBeautiful this week! pic.twitter.com/ty8OZSC6FV

– Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) February 2, 2020

There’s a lot going on this week, but Quinn takes a moment to encourage her son to get married now. We know that she was never a fan of Sally and that she always loves Flo, but we believe that this has less to do with the happiness her son is experiencing than with the fact that Shauna is part of the family is if she marries her and she’ll stay before Brooke can do more damage and try to get rid of her. Quinn’s selfishness knows no boundaries, and that’s what makes us happy to see them in action. We assume that if this is part of her encouragement, she will not share it with her son. He wouldn’t be happy with her if he knew that, and that’s just one thing we have to face.

Sally will do anything to find support and has found it in the most unlikely place. She found it the moment she became friends with Katie, who was also with Wyatt once. She finds comfort and support, and it’s not just about what happened to Wyatt. It’s about everything that’s going on in these people’s lives and situations, but also about their health and everything they’ve learned in the past few weeks. A lot happens, but we want to know if Sally would be upset that Katie told Wyatt that Flo was a good choice.

